Rafael Nadal, Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion whose fighting spirit has won legions of fans, will compete in Washington's Citi Open for the first time this summer.
Tournament officials plan to announce Nadal's participation Thursday morning.
It marks the first time that one of the sport's "Big Three," who have set the standard for excellence in men's tennis the last 15 years, has entered Washington's hard-court classic.
Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are currently locked in a battle for most Grand Slam singles championships in men's history - Nadal and Roger Federer are tied with a record 20; Djokovic is heavily favored to equal that mark Sunday at Wimbledon.
For Nadal, 35, next month's Citi Open will mark his return to competition after taking time off following his grueling French Open semifinal against Djokovic on June 11.
As such, it would represent an important first step in Nadal's preparation for the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the season, which runs Aug. 30-Sept. 12 in New York. It will also mark his first trip to Washington, which the Spaniard noted in a statement.
"I am very excited to come to Washington for the first time," Nadal said in the statement. "I have never been there, and it's one more place I wanted to come and play. I am looking forward to playing again, and Washington shall be the best start for the U.S. summer swing for me."
Nadal will be joined by a strong Citi Open field that includes four players who reached Wimbledon's final eight: semifinalists Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz, who ousted Federer in straight sets on Wednesday; and quarterfinalists Felix Auger-Aliassime and Karen Khachanov.
The field also includes 2019 Citi Open winner Nick Kyrgios, former Citi champions Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori; as well as Maryland's Frances Tiafoe, who equaled his career-best showing at Wimbledon this year in reaching the third round.
Nadal's participation is a boon for the event, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.