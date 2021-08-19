Since Greg Roman took over as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator in 2019, the Ravens’ offense, led by Lamar Jackson, has put up the best numbers in franchise history.
In his first full season as a starter, Jackson led Roman’s offense to franchise records in rushing yards (3,296), total touchdowns (64) and points (531). Last season, they followed that up with the second-highest totals in the team’s history in those statistical categories.
The team has averaged 31.2 points per game since 2019, the most by any team in the NFL. But the Ravens, who finished first in rushing last season, were 32nd in passing. So, this season, and heading into their second preseason game Saturday at Carolina, it’s about becoming a more balanced offense.
“The more we can play with a balanced attack, the more comfortable I am,” Roman said on Tuesday. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, just try to make it better. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Finding balance starts with Jackson, who put up solid passing numbers last year that were down from his MVP season. Jackson threw 26 touchdowns, tied for 12th in the NFL, and seven interceptions, tied for sixth-fewest, while finishing the season with the seventh-highest QBR in the league. But in other areas like completion percentage and passing yards, Jackson ranked outside the top 20 among starting quarterbacks.
As Jackson’s passing game continues to blossom, the Ravens’ offense will become more potent and less predictable. So Jackson tried to improve all facets of his game this offseason.
“Everything — every aspect I can,” Jackson said last Monday. “I’m not a perfect player. I don’t think anybody is a perfect player, but I’m trying to work on everything; throwing the ball outside, throwing deep passes, throwing intermediate passes, short passes, running a little bit here and there, getting moves out of the pocket — everything.”
Quarterback coach James Urban compared Jackson’s progression to basketball — you have to learn how to hit a jump shot first, then you expand your game from there. He said during OTAs he wanted to see Jackson continue to improve his footwork and throwing mechanics, as well as making line of scrimmage adjustments.
Roman said there was a dead period last season, due to the pandemic, where it was hard for Jackson to work on certain aspects of his game. This offseason, according to Roman, Jackson “grinded” to tweak his technique and fine-tune other areas of his game, and he’s seen improvement as a result during camp.
Jackson’s training camp got off to a late start after he tested positive for the coronavirus, but he continued to work on his technique by throwing to his cousins in the backyard of his home, using drills that Urban and other coaches had taught him.
Tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson’s top target who has led the team in receptions the past two seasons, said Jackson is playing like he didn’t miss the first few weeks of camp.
“He’s slinging the rock. He’s putting the ball right where it needs to be,” Andrews said after the Ravens’ joint practice with the Panthers Wednesday. “He’s locked in, he’s more focused than he’s ever been.”
Baltimore emphasized the wide receiver position in the offseason, signing veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency and drafting Rashod Bateman out of Minnesota in the first round. But Bateman’s recent groin surgery could cause him to miss the start of the season, providing opportunities for other young wideouts on the roster to step up. One candidate is Devin Duvernay, who said last week he believes his speed will make him a factor in all aspects of the passing game.
Coaches and players have noted the overall improvement in speed of the unit during training camp, and Andrews said Jackson’s ability to throw outside the numbers and the Ravens wideouts’ ability to stretch the field will make Andrews’ job a lot easier.
As for Watkins, Urban called the eight-year veteran’s presence in the offense “a blessing.” Roman called him “one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.” And Jackson said Watkins’ arrival will help the passing game in the long run.
“Practice makes perfect, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to make [Watkins’] job a lot easier,” Jackson said. “But he’s — like I said — making my job a lot easier, and I love working with him. I’m glad he’s here.”
Aside from making the most of the skill players on the roster, Roman wants to open up the playbook to make the offense less predictable. For example, last season the Ravens’ used two forms of personnel groups — 11 and 20 — that utilized three wide receivers, but their play-calling out of those formations was very different. They came out in 11 personnel — a running back, a tight end and three wide receivers — they passed the ball 60 percent of the time. But when they lined up in 20 personnel — two running backs and three wide receivers — they ran it 79 percent of the time.
Roman even talked on Tuesday about working on incorporating some plays from under center — something the offense did on just 3 percent of its plays last year.
“We just gotta keep working at it,” Roman said about plays from under center. “People will look at us and say, ‘OK, when they’re under center, here’s what we can expect, and when they’re not here’s what we can expect.’ So we want to be multiple when we do it, we don’t wanna be predictable. But the quarterbacks are doing a nice job with it.”
