If there’s one thing Branden Kline has developed over the past eight years as a professional baseball player — aside from a high-end repertoire of pitches — it’s a level of comfort with the unknown.
Battling through a litany of major injuries that threatened his career and created an up-and-down journey through the minor leagues, and then finally reaching the majors, where the very nature of his job was to sometimes take the ball in jams that he hadn’t created — all of that steeled the 2009 Thomas Johnson High graduate.
He doesn’t fret when faced with uncertainty. And after opting for free agency late last week, breaking with the Baltimore Orioles, Kline has no idea what his professional future holds as an unusual major league offseason is set to unfold.
“It’s something that I’m used to,” Kline said Tuesday in a phone interview from Georgia, where he resides. “My career at times hasn’t been the easiest to navigate or to be able to see what’s around the corner. It’s one of the benefits of going through everything I’ve gone through: You get comfortable with the unknown.”
However, Kline could almost see this endgame coming with the Orioles — who picked him in the second-round in 2012 out of the University of Virginia.
During a 2020 MLB season that was abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kline spent the bulk of his time at the organization’s alternate camp in Bowie, staying sharp in case the Orioles needed him.
Even though the powerful right-hander had pitched 41 innings with Baltimore in 2019 to the tune of a 1-4 record and a 5.93 ERA, Kline knew full well there were many capable arms in front of him and it might be hard for him to gain a call-up when this past season finally got underway in July.
He ended up pitching just five innings over three games with a 1.80 ERA for the Orioles this season.
Regardless, Kline was thankful to be part of the limited player pool that was able to stay active in a team atmosphere, even if it wasn’t all in the big leagues.
Kline, 29, was complimentary of the atmosphere cultivated by the organization in Bowie during such extraordinary times. He was tested for the coronavirus daily. Strict social distancing protocols were in place, yet his training and workload did not suffer. There were a number of players who left Bowie for Baltimore and didn’t miss a beat during the season.
“I was throwing to hitters three or four times a week,” Kline said. “They threw us into everything to make sure that when the opportunity presented itself for us to go back up to Baltimore, that we would be ready no matter what the case was.”
For him, that moment arrived in early September after the Orioles made a couple of trades that involved relievers, thinning their corps. Baltimore purchased his contract on Sept. 4, and he appeared that day in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees.
He joined a plucky club that was fighting for a playoff spot. The Orioles were in “win mode,” Kline said. And he was ready to be — as he called it — the bullpen’s “Whatever Dude” for as long as they needed him.
“Even the first day I got there, I talked to [manager Brandon] Hyde and was like, ‘Whatever you need me to do, I’m willing to do it,’” Kline said. “’If you need a guy to go out there and eat innings, I’ll do it. If you need a guy to go out there and get one out, I’ll do it.’”
But he only made that one appearance before being sent back to Bowie until later in the month. He pitched two more times for Baltimore, on Sept. 23 against Boston and Sept. 25 against Toronto.
Despite his limited chances, Kline said he was fine with how the organization deployed him this year.
“All I know is that when 7 o’clock rolled around, or 1 o’clock on a day game, I was locked in from the first pitch. And if that [bullpen] phone rang [for me], I was getting up and getting ready to go in,” Kline said.
“I wouldn’t say there was any frustration. I knew the role of being the ‘Whatever Dude.’ Just being ready for whatever situation presents itself. And I tried to do my best in whatever situation I was given.”
That said, when Baltimore general manager Mike Elias rang him recently to tell him he was being designated for assignment, Kline admitted, “It was kind of one of those things I was expecting, and I wasn’t shocked.”
Considering how the rebuilding franchise has stocked up on young arms, Kline said he knew the odds of him being on the big league roster next spring would be “very slim.” Rather than sticking with the Orioles and spending most of his time at Triple-A Norfolk next year, he exercised his right to free agency.
Over the past two years, he has remained healthy and shown glimpses of his potential as a power arm who can bolster the back end of a team’s bullpen. So he’s glad for some autonomy regarding where he plays next — for the first time, really, since he opted to attend Virginia instead of signing with the Boston Red Sox organization after it drafted him in the sixth round out of TJ in 2009.
“It’s crazy to think that eight years has flown by that fast. It really does seem like yesterday that I was just getting drafted out of college and starting my pro career. Now I have the opportunity to choose where I want to go,” Kline said.
“It’s kind of nuts, but at the same time, that’s how life is. You enjoy the moments but you don’t realize you had these good moments until they’re gone. The amount of friendships I’ve made because of the Orioles ... it’s amazing. It’s something that I’ll cherish.”
