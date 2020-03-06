The Washington Redskins told star left tackle Trent Williams he is free to seek a trade on his own, he and others said Thursday, signaling a likely end to his time with his only NFL team.
Asked in a text if he was done with the Redskins, Williams replied: “Yeah pretty much.”
Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, missed all of last season in a dispute with the Redskins and former team president Bruce Allen over the treatment of a growth on Williams’s scalp that turned out to be a rare form of cancer. New Redskins Coach Ron Rivera has been talking to Williams, hoping to find a way to get the player to come back.
As recently as last week, several people familiar with the situation expressed optimism that Williams would return to the Redskins, saying conversations had advanced to a point to where the discussions were only about money. But Williams, who has one year remaining on his contract, wants a new deal that would make him one of the highest paid tackles in the NFL, a figure that could exceed $19 million a year.
The Redskins, through a spokesman, declined to comment about Williams on Thursday.
By allowing Williams to pursue a trade, Rivera could be letting the 31-year-old tackle see what kind of value he has on the open market. Such a move would also let Rivera see what kind of a return Washington could get for Williams. Last summer, one NFL executive said he thought the Redskins could get a second-round pick if they traded Williams, but that was before Williams missed the entire season.
Washington might also be able to theoretically match any offer Williams gets from another team, provided he wanted to remain with the Redskins.
Last November, Williams told The Post he expected to go elsewhere, saying “all good things come to an end.”
“I did a lot for that organization, they did a lot for me in return so I don’t have any type of grudge, things didn’t work out for me there,” he continued that day. “I’m just focused on being the best football player I can be for the next organization that can believe in me.”
Many around the team hoped that Williams would want to come back after Allen was fired Dec. 31. The Redskins hired Rivera’s former Carolina Panthers trainer, Ryan Vermillion, in part because they thought Williams would want to work with the highly-regarded athletic trainer after he expressed frustration with some in the team’s medical staff in recent seasons.
While Rivera has been aggressive in trying to keep Williams, he also must make quick decisions in the coming days. Teams can begin talking to free agents on March 16 and the Redskins have three potential holes to fill on the offensive line with starting guards Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers free agents and the uncertainty about Williams. Rivera has said he hopes to keep all three.
Washington has roughly $61 million of salary cap room. Cutting or trading Williams would open up roughly $12.5 million more of cap space. Rivera has been negotiating with Scherff and seems to prepared to use the team’s franchise tag on the Pro Bowl guard. Finding a replacement for Williams is tricker since the team has other needs it wants to fill in free agency, including tight end, cornerback and possibly wide receiver. The free agent tackle market is thin — potentially increasing Williams’s value. Aprils draft has several highly-graded tackles projected to go in the first half of the first round.
The Redskins have the draft’s second overall pick, though many in the league believe they hope to use that selection on Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.
Williams is heading into the last season of a five-year, $66 million extension he signed in 2015.
