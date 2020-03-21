Ron Rivera would not overspend in his first free agency as the Washington Redskins coach. All winter he talked about the potential of the young football team he inherited and said he and newly-promoted vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith planned to fill holes through free agency and the draft. But that turned out to be a mandate to not spend wildly.
And so, Washington’s first week of free agency was a disciplined search for experienced and undervalued players who agreed to manageable, team-friendly contracts. The Redskins made just one serious run at the player they obviously desired the most — reportedly offering more than $100 million for the best offensive player who is not a quarterback in Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. But even in failing to land Cooper, Washington forced Dallas to spend more than it probably wanted to keep its top pass catcher.
Aside from placing the $14.7 million franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and agreeing with cornerback Kendall Fuller on a four-year contract reported to be worth $40 million, Rivera and Smith’s first free agency was filled with signings that barely made news around the league. While the lack of big signings might have surprised some, it seemed strategic and may say a lot about how they view the players already on the team and how they plan to build back from last year’s 3-13 disaster.
Here are some takeaways from the Redskins’ first week of free agency.
n Since his hiring on Dec. 31, Rivera has often expressed enthusiasm about Washington’s young players, most of whom are still on affordable rookie contracts. But it’s one thing for a coach to say he’s committed to building around a core of first-, second- and third-year players when he’s trying to win quickly and another to keep from throwing big contracts at established veterans.
Aside from the run at Cooper, who would have been a difference-maker for an offense desperate to add several, the Redskins seem to have stayed out of the heaviest bidding for players who could have filled needs, like tight end Austin Hooper and cornerbacks James Bradberry or Byron Jones. Instead, they agreed to deals with low-priced veterans who have been starters but whose contracts have little impact on future salary caps. They also remain positioned to go after players who are released in the spring or early summer.
n At one point last season, as things careened out of control, one of Washington’s defensive coaches privately moaned about the frustration of trying to run a defense filled with first- and second-year players, saying it was hard to train them for the NFL while also playing games.
Rather than spend heavily for one or two star defenders, Rivera and Smith quietly added solid players who have experience starting, like Fuller, safety Sean Davis and linebackers Thomas Davis and Kevin Pierre-Louis, while also bringing back linebacker Jon Bostic. Washington will still play its young linebackers and players in the secondary like Cole Holcomb, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland, but now it has more experience for when things go wrong.
It should come as little surprise that a defensive coach like Rivera would want to build as good a defense as he can. This seemed a likely possibility when he made Jack Del Rio his first hire.
The Redskins already have the players in place to build a formidable two-deep defensive front that can send a constant surge up the middle, and they are likely to draft Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second pick, making the line even more dangerous. But now they’ve added strong depth to the middle and secondary. One professional scout feels Thomas Davis played “very well” for the Chargers last year despite being 36. He calls Sean Davis “ultra-talented.”
Suddenly Washington has good depth on the defense with nearly two starting-level players at every position. With quarterback Dwayne Haskins still learning, it seems Rivera and Smith will look to build more slowly on offense, searching for playmakers in the draft and relying on the defense and a strong run game to carry the Redskins through games this fall.
n It’s hard to understand and predict injuries in football. Washington’s last regime said it spent a great deal of time trying to explain why so many players kept getting hurt. Maybe the massive waves of injuries will hit again this fall the way they did over the past three seasons, but it seems Rivera and Smith tried to find players without injury histories.
One of the criticisms of former team president Bruce Allen is that he sometimes took chances on players who were considered injury risks, choosing to see the high end of what they could do while ignoring the dangers. With the exception of Scherff, whose last two seasons ended on injured reserve, the Redskins brought back or added players who have generally stayed healthy. Fuller missed five games with a broken thumb last year and a shoulder injury ended Sean Davis’ 2019 just a game in, but both players had never been injured much before.
n Coaches and scouts long have been fascinated by Sean Davis, who has bounced between cornerback and safety spots in his career, believing he will thrive once he finds a set position. The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to have settled on him as a free safety — likely the spot the Redskins will place him. He is fast and strong enough to start and potentially star with time to grow into the role.
Logan Thomas, the former Virginia Tech quarterback, has only played tight end for three seasons and yet at 6-foot-6 and with good hands, he has the promise to become a weapon in the red zone. The same scout who likes both Thomas and Sean Davis said Thomas is “a quality No. 2 tight end” and called the additions of both, “good value signings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.