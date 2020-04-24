Ron Rivera’s first draft pick as the Washington Redskins’ coach was hardly a surprise. Just minutes into Thursday night’s first round of the NFL draft, he did what most of the league had expected and took Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall selection.
Young, who is from Cheltenham, Maryland, is considered by many evaluators to be the best player in this year’s draft and one of the most talented pass rushers to come along in recent years. He will join a defensive front that now has five first-round picks and could quickly become one of the NFL’s best.
Watching from the living room of his family’s house in Cheltenham, Young was on the phone with the Redskins when the team chose him around 8:30 p.m. On the table before him was a photo of his grandfather, who died in 2012.
“I’ve dreamed of going to the NFL since I was about 6 years old. Like they say, you put the blood, sweat and tears into it,” he told ESPN. “I believe I’ve done that all my life. It feels good to be in this moment.”
In three seasons at Ohio State, Young had 30.5 sacks, including a school-record 16.5 last year that helped him become the ninth defensive player since 1982 to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. While some scouts and draft analysts have pointed to a need for him to develop more pass rushing moves, he also is seen as having the strength and quickness to make an early impact. Rivera has said he believes a player taken in the draft’s first five picks should be someone who can play immediately.
“He’s a guy who can come in and have an impact on our football team,” Rivera said in an interview on the team’s website not long after Young was chosen.
Rivera, who was hired on Dec. 31 after eight years as Carolina Panthers coach, began to seriously consider drafting Young soon after taking the job, when it became clear the Cincinnati Bengals were going to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, which they did on Thursday night.
Even though the Redskins talked to Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at February’s NFL Scouting Combine, those interviews were more exploratory in case Young was not available, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, and part of the team doing its due diligence early in the draft process.
The Redskins were so settled on Young that they turned down at least two significant offers from teams looking to trade for the second overall pick in the past week, a person familiar with the offers said Thursday.
One of those teams was offering draft picks as well as a top player who wanted to be traded from that club. The person, who did not identify the two teams, said that the player the Redskins coveted most after Young was Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, and that the team might have been more open to a trade if it could ensure it would land Okudah after moving back. The Lions drafted Okudah with the third overall pick Thursday night. Fox Sports reported Thursday that Washington rejected a move by the Atlanta Falcons, who entered the first round with the 16th selection, to trade for the second pick.
Rivera said the two teams were “in the second half of the draft” which made it harder for Washington to consider the offers because the Redskins had targeted five players at the top of the draft that they really liked.
Young joins a loaded defensive front that already has four-time Pro Bowl player Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat, a first-round pick from last season, rushing from the outside, along with former first-round selections Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in the middle along with Matt Ioannidis, who is considered by many coaches to be a rising star. Washington is transitioning to a 4-3 defense under new coordinator Jack Del Rio, and Young figures to play a key role in the team’s rebuilding process.
Rivera said he and others from the Redskins front office spoke to Young at the combine and “really liked what we heard.” He added that he was excited about Young’s quick step and overall speed. One of his primary focuses this offseason, he said, was to make the defense faster — something he felt the team did in free agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.