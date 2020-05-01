The Washington Redskins declined the fifth-year option for linebacker Reuben Foster, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday, meaning the talented but injured player will be eligible for free agency after this coming season.
Foster, 26, has yet to play for the Redskins in the 18 months since the team claimed him in a controversial move, following two 2018 arrests for domestic violence and his subsequent release from the San Francisco 49ers.
He has been recovering from serious knee ligament injuries suffered on the first day of last year's organized team activities. Foster tore the ACL and LCL is his left knee, and also had nerve damage that has been slow to heal.
The Redskins had the option to pick up the fifth year on the four-year rookie deal Foster got for being a 2017 first-round pick of the 49ers. Last week, Washington picked up the option on its first-round choice that year, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who was a college teammate of Foster's at Alabama.
Though Foster is a gifted linebacker whom the Redskins previous coaching staff sometimes compared to Ray Lewis in terms of his potential impact, his professional career has been derailed by injuries and off-field issues. After showing promise with 79 tackles in 10 games his rookie season, the NFL suspended Foster for the first two games in 2018 for violating the league's personal conduct policy after two offseason arrests -- one for domestic violence (a charge that was later dropped).
He played just six games in 2018 before injuring his shoulder in October of that year. The Niners cut him a month later after he was arrested a second time for domestic violence, following an incident at the team's hotel the night before a game at Tampa Bay. The Redskins claimed him, believing the charges would eventually be dropped and they could add a talented player who was still on his rookie contract. The NFL immediately placed him on the commissioner's exempt list, reinstating him the following winter after Florida prosecutors did drop the charges.
Foster went down on his first play in the first OTA practice last May 20. Three months ago, his agent told the NFL Network that Foster also suffered nerve damage and only recently had regained feeling in his foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.