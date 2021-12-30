The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Virginia, according to police.
Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County, northwest of Richmond, responded to 911 calls about a shooting near an apartment complex around 4:09 p.m., according to details published on the county police division’s Twitter account.
“It is rough, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” coach Ron Rivera said. “But here in the facility, we try to make sure the players understand that we’re here for them.”
Sweat was excused from Washington’s practice Wednesday to be with his family. But they — as well as the families of safety Deshazor Everett and Olivia S. Peters — weren’t far from the thoughts of players and coaches, who took the field to continue an emotional roller coaster of a season.
The news of Sweat’s brother comes at the end of a year in which the player also lost his mother. It also comes just days after Everett, a team captain, was involved in a fatal single-car accident. Everett was the driver of the car that crashed in Loudoun County late last Thursday, killing Peters, his longtime girlfriend, and leaving him with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Peters was 29.
Two of Everett’s teammates, rookies Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste, witnessed the accident, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Davis was excused from practice the following day and didn’t play Sunday against Dallas because he was experiencing symptoms in line with the coronavirus. He returned to practice Wednesday. St-Juste is on injured reserve.
According to a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. Everett has since been discharged from the hospital, Rivera said, but was placed on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.
As the team tries to keep its flickering playoff hopes alive Sunday with a pivotal home game against Philadelphia, a season that was already defined by a global pandemic has become about even more for Washington in recent weeks.
“You don’t really know what guys are going through on a personal level outside of this building, and when you see things with [Everett] and Montez, we’re all human and are going through things that are much bigger than football,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “Then you take into account the challenges that we have in this building and the expectations, and it can be a lot.
“I don’t think any of us use that as a crutch or an excuse because we know what comes with being a professional football player and the expectations that come with it. But it still does affect you, and you try to just compartmentalize the best you can. ... We’re trying to support our brothers that aren’t here, praying for them, thinking about them, but we still have to try to gather ourselves and make something of the rest of these last two games.”
In addition to the personal tragedies, Washington has endured a number of season-ending injuries to key players in the past month, including to tight end Logan Thomas, running back J.D. McKissic and safety Landon Collins.
The team’s roster the past month also has been decimated by a coronavirus outbreak that affected more than two dozen players, eight assistant coaches and multiple staff members. A lack of available quarterbacks forced Washington to start Garrett Gilbert, who arrived only five days before kickoff, against Philadelphia in a 27-17 loss Dec. 21.
“It’s been tough,” Rivera said. “To a degree, you do see a little bit of the fatigue in terms of these types of situations with the guys. It truly is hard for them. There are a lot of young men that, for a lot of them, experiencing some things that they’ve had to, it’s a first-time experience.”
Washington began the second half of its season with promise and optimism after a four-game winning streak that propelled it to seventh place in the NFC — good enough for a playoff spot had the season ended after Week 13. But the team’s schedule included five consecutive division games to close the season, and Washington’s performance and fortune plummeted as it entered the stretch, resulting in three of its worst losses against NFC East rivals.
In the team’s latest setback, a 42-point defeat against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday, emotions boiled over. Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen, a team captain, and Daron Payne got into it on the sideline, attracting NBC’s cameras on prime-time television. Afterward, the two chalked it up to a “brotherly disagreement” and said they resolved their issues and moved on.
But in talking to reporters after the game, Rivera was vocal about the challenges his players have endured over the past month.
“It spills over. It gets to people. It’s human nature,” he said Sunday. “These guys are more than just robots. These are players. These are people. They’ve got a teammate going through something right now. It’s tough. You have an opportunity, and you don’t have everybody playing. That’s hard on people. I mean, that’s not normal [stuff]. That’s real life ... and that’s what they’re dealing with. These are young men, and we’re just trying to help them along the way.”
As Washington began Wednesday to prepare for its home finale against the Eagles and perhaps its final opportunity to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, Rivera acknowledged that some of his players have coped better than others and said he has reminded players of the resources available to them, which include psychologist Barbara Roberts, who was hired in the spring as the team’s first full-time director of wellness and clinical services.
Rivera also said that many of the challenges his team is facing are ones others are dealing with as well.
“I promise you, it’s not just us,” he said. “There’s 31 other teams in the NFL, and then you think about all the other sports and all the other levels of sports and then in everyday life. We’re just a microcosm of society itself. We’re a snapshot of it.”
Rivera believes the trials also have brought his players together. His quarterback — a player brought in as an emergency replacement because of the coronavirus last year — agreed.
“The guys just kind of lean on each other,” Taylor Heinicke said. “... Every single room has been affected by something, whether it’s COVID, injuries, anything. So as a team, we’ve all leaned on each other and try to get through it with each other. Obviously, the captains have done a great job of keeping the ship sailing, but I think overall as a team, we’ve done a good job of leaning on each other.”
