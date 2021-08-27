After being waived Tuesday by the Washington Football team due to an injury, Middletown High alum Rick Leonard was picked back up by the team a day later and placed on injured reserve.
A 6-foot-7, 311-pound offensive tackle, Leonard was trying to crack Washington’s roster as a backup, and he was listed on the team’s first depth chart as the No. 4 left tackle.
But he reportedly hurt his leg during an Aug. 5 training camp practice. Teams do not need to provide injury updates during the preseason.
Leonard has been with Washington since December 2020, when he signed to join its practice squad during a season in which he spent time with three organizations in hopes of continuing his development at the game’s highest level.
He was a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2018 out of Florida State, where he switched from defense to offense halfway through his career as a Seminole.
Leonard is one of four players with Frederick County ties who are currently in the NFL. Rob Havenstein (Linganore) is entering his seventh season as the Los Angeles Rams’ starting right tackle.
Nate Hairston (Thomas Johnson), entering his fifth year, is battling to make the Denver Broncos’ roster as a reserve cornerback. He has spent time with three other organizations in his career.
Eric Burrell, a Frederick native who played high school football at McDonogh, is trying to make the Saints as a backup safety. He is a rookie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.