Chase Young, right, and Montez Sweat react to a play during the Commanders defeat of the Houston Texans on Sunday. 

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

The Washington Commanders activated defensive end Chase Young from the physically unable to perform list Monday, ending his lengthy absence because of an ACL injury.

The news was expected, given the team’s Nov. 23 deadline to bring him back or place him on season-ending injured reserve. Coach Ron Rivera had insisted the team would indeed make the move before the deadline passed. But it’s a significant milestone nonetheless for the former defensive rookie of the year as he works his way back.

