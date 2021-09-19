The good news, according to Ron Rivera, is that the Washington Football Team’s thrilling (if sloppy) win over the New York Giants on Thursday night showed glimmers of resilience, a hallmark of the team’s 2020 season.
Amid three lead changes in the final five minutes, the defense held up just enough to allow quarterback Taylor Heinicke to bounce back from an interception and lead the offense on the winning drive.
“I think last year we had to kind of discover that we could do that,” Rivera said in a conference call with reporters Friday. “I think these guys already know they can. Last week [against the Los Angeles Chargers] was a good indicator. This past game was an even better indicator that, if we stick to it and be resilient, we give ourselves a chance to win.
“I love the way that they play hard, they play with passion. That’s what those guys did last year down the stretch, and it’s carrying over.”
But the 30-29 victory that bumped Washington to .500 before hitting the road was fraught with mistakes — the kind that could have led to a different result and that, if repeated, easily can derail their season.
There were penalties: nine for 80 yards, including many on third-and-longs.
There were blown coverages, too, and missed assignments and miscommunication.
Although blame is shared in all three phases, the expectations for Washington’s defense seem to top the others after it finished last season ranked second in total yards and passing yards allowed.
With a defensive line composed of four first-round picks, Washington was widely projected to have one of the toughest front sevens in the league. But so far, that has been a work in progress.
Against the Chargers in Week 1, Washington struggled to make Justin Herbert uncomfortable in the pocket: Just six of his 49 dropbacks were under pressure, for a rate of 12.2%, according to TruMedia Sports.
Against the Giants, however, Washington pressured quarterback Daniel Jones on 17 of his 38 dropbacks (44.7%) and produced four sacks and seven quarterback hits. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract before the start of training camp, accounted for two of those sacks.
“I thought some of the guys on the defensive line were outstanding individually,” Rivera said. “Collectively, they were good. And then we had the mistakes where we dive down inside and we allow running back to pop one on us. That’s disappointing.”
In the first quarter, Giants running back Saquon Barkley burst through the right side of the line for a 41-yard gain as Washington’s linebacker and Chase Young jumped inside.
Jones, however, proved to be the more consistent threat on the ground.
On an earlier play in the first quarter, Jones saw Landon Collins rush from the left edge of the line, and as the safety approached, Jones scrambled wide for what turned into a 48-yard run after a Giants penalty. Collins slide too far down and was unable to pivot upfield in time to slow Jones.
The Giants had 77 rushing yards in the first quarter alone.
By the end, Jones had 249 passing yard and 95 more rushing — more than Washington’s running backs collectively.
“It’s correctable. Just a lack of discipline a couple of times,” Rivera said. “We went diving down inside on the play action where we shouldn’t have been. That’s frustrating because we prepared for it. it was something that we’ve seen in the past. [Jones] has exploited that in the past. He did it last week [against Denver], and he did it again this week, so that’s disappointing. That will be pointed out, and we’re going to work to correct it, because, honestly it’s something that’s very frustrating for us as coaches and I know for the players.”
But the issues extended to coverage, too. On another play that didn’t succeed for the Giants but could’ve ended Washington’s hopes if had, Darius Slayton broke loose for a near-touchdown. Slayton had nearly 10 yards of separation from cornerback William Jackson III, but dropped the ball in the end zone.
“We miscommunicated,” Rivera said. “One of us should have stayed high, and we didn’t unfortunately.”
Rivera has labeled the team’s miscues as a lack of discipline. He questioned the team’s maturity throughout camp and before the start of the season, and still sees areas that need drastic improvement.
But in the win over New York, he also noticed progress in all phases.
Young and fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat have been chip-blocked and doubled-teamed, but the extra attention they receive has opened lanes for others. Like Allen, who now leads the team with three sacks. First-round draft pick Jamin Davis played just 27 of the team’s 69 defensive snaps, but showed improvement in his reads and decisions.
Veteran receiver Terry McLaurin had a career-high 11 catches and notched the seventh 100-yard receiving game of his career (107 yards). The offensive line kept Heinicke clean for most of the game; he was pressured on just 10 of his 49 dropbacks, and his lone sack was largely of his own doing.
And Heinicke’s emergence as a viable starter and a spark for the offense is buoying after veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was lost to a hip injury.
Washington’s latest victory was sloppy at best. But Rivera said his focus is on the growth.
“That’s what I’ll harp on when we have our team meeting today,” he said. “’You guys, we’re very fortunate. We won a football game. But we can be better.’ And I really do believe that all of our guys will look at it that way. That’s what we’re going to take from it, that’s how we’re going to approach it as coaches and I hope our players will agree and accept that.”
