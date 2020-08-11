In his first public comments since Derrius Guice was arrested and released by the Washington Football Team, coach Ron Rivera said Monday it was his decision to immediately move on from the 23-year-old running back, and that it was based on what Rivera believed was in the best interest of the team.
“Any time you have to release a young, talented football player, it’s always a tough decision,” Rivera said in a video conference with reporters. “But this type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very, very seriously and we had to make the decision going forward.”
Rivera declined to elaborate on the team’s internal review of the matter, but said he spoke with his players Sunday and told them that he made the decision he felt was best for the organization.
“And if it was the right decision, we will benefit from it, and if it’s not, it will be on me,” he said. “I will take full responsibility as we go forward to try and make sure we do things the right way, and we’ll go from there.”
Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun County, Virginia, Adult Detention Center shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday and was charged with one count of felony strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.
According to Virginia court records, he is currently set to be arraigned the morning of Aug. 28.
Guice’s arrest came after three incidents were reported to the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland, where the alleged victim lives, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office. The department determined assaults took place Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17 at Guice’s home in Ashburn. The sheriff’s office learned of the accusations July 22, and the investigation was coordinated by officials in both Loudoun and Montgomery counties.
According to the charging documents, Guice strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious in his Ashburn home in March. When she awoke, he was crying and tapping her. The woman, who was identified in court documents using only initials, told authorities that Guice also pushed her and pulled her hair during the encounter.
Guice, who was handcuffed in the parking lot outside the detention center Friday evening, was released roughly two hours later on $10,000 bond.
While he was being booked, the team issued a statement that said it learned of the allegations against him on Thursday and promptly notified the NFL. They then met with Guice and told him he was excused from team activities while the club reviewed the situation.
“Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately,” the statement read.
To represent him in the case, Guice hired Peter D. Greenspun, a criminal attorney in Northern Virginia whose past clients included D.C. sniper John Allen Muhammad in 2003 and sportscaster Marv Albert in 1997. Greenspun issued a statement Friday that claimed failure by investigators to fully examine the allegations that took place months ago, and denounced the team for waiving Guice “without a single question as to what occurred.”
“Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process,” Greenspun said.
Rivera said Monday that the team had a conversation with Guice on Friday morning and “from what we learned later on,” decided to waive him. When asked about the differences between Guice’s situation and that of linebacker Reuben Foster, who was arrested on domestic violence charges before Washington’s previous regime acquired him in November 2018 (the charges were later dropped), Rivera said Foster was able to “show that he was exonerated for the most part.”
“Reuben and I have talked about some things, some specific stuff, I’m not going to get into details,” Rivera added. “But the one thing Reuben has shown since I’ve been here is that he is doing things the right way. He is doing things the way we need him to do, and he has been excellent. He really has. He’s done great things in terms of his rehab. He’s done a great job in terms of working with our coaches. I’m excited for the young man’s opportunity. You know, here’s a guy who needed a change of scenery. I think that may be one of the things that has truly benefited him.
“Who knows, that’s what might be needed in Derrius’ case, an opportunity for a change of scenery.”
Guice’s exit leaves Washington with five running backs on its 80-man training camp roster, and only one — veteran starter Adrian Peterson — has played a snap for the team.
Washington signed veterans J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber in free agency and later drafted Antonio Gibson, who is slated to be used as both a running back and a receiver in Scott Turner’s offense. Bryce Love, a 2019 draft pick, spent his entire rookie season recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in college but has been in the mix throughout the early going in camp.
In Carolina, Rivera typically kept four to five running backs on his teams’ season-opening rosters, with one of those slots usually held by a fullback. How many backs he plans to have for Week 1 this year will depend on multiple factors, including the team’s needs at other positions and how it views Gibson’s role as a hybrid player.
“We feel very good about the group of guys we have, we really do,” Rivera said. “We think this is a group of guys that are talented.
“It was a very difficult decision, it really was. Derrius is a gifted young football player and again, it’s one of those things where we’re trying to get ready for the season and one thing we can’t handle are situations and circumstances that are beyond our realm. He’s going to have to deal with something for a while, and his opportunity to get prepared and ready for the season would be limited. We’re looking at getting ready in the next five weeks to play our opener.”
