Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.  

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Over the past seven weeks, the Washington Commanders have established a clear identity and a reliable formula to give themselves a chance to win every game. But coach Ron Rivera has said he wants the team to “evolve.” He wants it to ascend from competitive to contender, to win games by more than just a score and separate from the NFL’s muddy middle class.

But is quarterback Taylor Heinicke capable of helping his team evolve?

