PHOENIX — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league has “no timeline” for attorney Mary Jo White to complete her nearly year-long investigation of the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder. Goodell provided no indication that Snyder has reached a conclusion in the process of seeking a buyer for all or part of his franchise.

“As far as the [sale] process, the Commanders are under a process,” Goodell said at the Super Bowl media center, four days ahead of Sunday’s game. “That’s their process. Ultimately if they reach a conclusion and have someone that will be joining the ownership group or buying the team entirely, that’s something that the ownership will look at.”

