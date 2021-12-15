IRVING, Texas — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he does not believe the efforts of Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and his representatives to disrupt attorney Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into the team’s workplace prevented her from completing a proper and thorough probe.
“We went through a very lengthy period of investigation and discussions,” Goodell said at the conclusion of a one-day meeting of NFL team owners at a Dallas-area resort. “The one thing I can say with 100% assurance is that it didn’t interfere with the work that our investigator did. We were able to access all the people that she wanted to access, have multiple conversations with . . . those people.”
Goodell said he had not, to that point, read The Washington Post’s report detailing the actions by Snyder, attorneys and private investigators working for him.
“There’s always a little bit of a tug and a pull with particularly lawyers and law firms,” Goodell said. “That’s something that I think we were able to overcome and make sure we came to the right conclusion.”
Tanya Snyder, the wife of Daniel Snyder and the team’s co-CEO, represented the franchise at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled December owners’ meeting. She was accompanied by a small group of front office executives, including team president Jason Wright. Tanya Snyder also represented the team at the October owners’ meeting in New York.
A high-ranking executive with one NFL team said as the meeting began that he did not believe that The Post’s report will have significant consequences for Daniel Snyder within the league and among fellow franchise owners.
“I don’t think so,” said that executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.
The Post reported that Daniel Snyder’s attorneys attempted to block a key accuser from speaking with Wilkinson, according to Wilkinson and the accuser’s attorney.
Wilkinson sought to interview a former team employee who in 2009 reached a confidential $1.6 million settlement with the team after accusing Snyder of sexual misconduct. The Post reported that Snyder’s attorneys attempted to prevent the accuser from speaking to Wilkinson and they offered the woman more money during the process of working to stop the interview, according to a letter the woman’s attorney wrote to Snyder’s lawyers.
Wilkinson ultimately did interview Snyder’s accuser, The Post reported, citing court records.
In a written statement that was released after The Post’s report was published online, A. Scott Bolden of the law firm Reed Smith, which represents Snyder and the team, said: “Untrue. It did not happen. Absolutely no effort was made by me or any Reed Smith lawyers to dissuade anyone from speaking with Beth Wilkinson or otherwise cooperating with her investigation, nor was any money offered to anyone not to cooperate. Anyone suggesting something to the contrary is lying.”
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., issued a written statement Tuesday calling the allegations in the report “disturbing.” They said the accusations strengthened the panel’s resolve to investigate the NFL’s handling of reports about the toxicity of the team’s workplace.
Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former Washington Football Team employees, said in a written statement Wednesday they were “disturbed but not surprised” by The Post’s report.
“We have been aware for some time of the use of private investigators and the courts to intimidate witnesses and have reported those concerns directly to the NFL and the NFL investigators,” they said. “Now that The Washington Post has painstakingly chronicled this misconduct, it is even more imperative that the NFL be made to answer for its lack of action and its failure to hold the Washington Football Team and its owner accountable.
“We are hopeful that the House Oversight and Reform Committee will remain committed to seeking all information from the NFL related to the WFT investigation and will uncover why the NFL has sought to protect Dan Snyder at all costs.”
Log In
