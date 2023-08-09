Ron Rivera told media Tuesday that players had approached him with concerns about new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style. Before practice Wednesday, Rivera tried to clarify his remarks, first reading a lengthy written statement and then citing players’ on-field improvements under Bieniemy.

Rivera said he’d spoken to Bieniemy on Tuesday and told him he wasn’t as clear as he’d needed to be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription