FBN-COMMANDERS-QB

Commanders coach Ron Rivera met for 15 minutes with quarterback Taylor Heinicke after Sunday’s loss.

 Washington Post photo by Katherine Frey

The quarterback decision facing Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is less about who’s better and more about his appetite for risk. Rivera knows what to expect from Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz, well-defined quarterbacks on the doorstep of 30, and he must decide which skill set puts his team in the best position for its final playoff push.

Does Rivera want to keep betting on the current formula with Heinicke, who has a modest floor and a low ceiling, or would it be worth it to gamble on Wentz? Wentz’s arm strength would make the offense more explosive, raising its ceiling, but his tendency to hold on to the ball would lower the floor, with the rate at which he takes sacks threatening to torpedo any drive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription