For the Washington Commanders, it’s difficult to overstate the importance of the season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After another tumultuous offseason, and with multiple off-the-field investigations still hanging overhead, the team will play its first game as the Commanders led by coach Ron Rivera, who’s acknowledged he must show improvement in his crucial third year, and embattled quarterback Carson Wentz, who’s trying to save his career.

If the stakes are weighing on players, they’ve hidden it well. In the team’s facility, the drudgery of training camp has given way to the excitement of the regular season. Rivera and his players seem to have a renewed energy for the return of real football — for the chance to finally test the new units, schemes and developments they’ve been working on for weeks, if not months.

