Commanders Football
Buy Now

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will start Friday’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

 Evan Vucci

Most days at practice, after stretching and before team drills, the Washington Commanders’ yellow-jerseyed quarterbacks run to the middle of the field. Often, their drills incorporate elements of run-pass option plays (RPOs). In shotgun, if a running back is standing next to him, the quarterback will get the snap and immediately stick the ball out toward the running back’s belly. With his eyes up, reading the defense, the quarterback can decide whether to run (handoff) or pass (throw).

For more than a decade, RPOs have been a powerful force in high school and college football. They simplify the game for quarterbacks and force defenders to hesitate. They take advantage of a subtle difference between lower levels and the pros: In college, offensive linemen can legally block up to three yards downfield on passing plays; in the NFL, it’s up to one yard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription