Sam Howell started one game last season before he was thrust into the spotlight as the projected starting quarterback for 2023.

 John McDonnell

For the entirety of Patrick Mahomes’ 2022 season, in which he won another Super Bowl and the NFL’s MVP, a small microphone was tucked inside his jersey to grant access to a facet of his game that is typically limited to those on the field. Every play call, every conversation on the sideline, every interaction with teammates, every celebration and every hit were recorded as part of Netflix’s new docuseries, “Quarterback,” which tracked the lives of several NFL signal callers.

The Commanders’ quarterbacks weren’t among them, but so far in organized team activities, the team has followed a similar approach — not for entertainment, but for development. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell has worn a microphone in practices to record his play-calls and his command of the huddle, giving him and his coaches yet another tool to gauge his progress toward becoming the Commanders’ starting quarterback.

