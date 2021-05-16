Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and center Evgeny Kuznetsov practiced at the Capitals’ practice facility on Sunday, marking the first time either Russian has been on the ice for almost two weeks. Both players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocols list on May 4, one day after both missed the previous game in New York because of disciplinary reasons.
And while both players were back in the practice facility on Sunday, only Samsonov is available to the team. The netminder came off the covid-19 list on Saturday.
As of Sunday, Kuznetsov remained on the list and will be unavailable to the team for a “few more days,” according to Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette. Kuznetsov is allowed to partake in on-ice workouts while still being unavailable to the team, according to the protocols.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, Kuznetsov and Samsonov originally got on the list because one of the players tested positive and one was deemed a close contact. The person did not distinguish which player tested positive, though Kuznetsov remains on the list.
“We’re going to evaluate and see where they’re at,” Laviolette said. “I have no timetables. They have been off for two weeks. They’re pushing close to up to two weeks, with regard to being on the ice and working out and conditioning. We’re going to evaluate them the next couple of days and try to get a read on where they’re at.”
While Samsonov is available to the team, Laviolette would not confirm if the 24-year-old goalie would be an option in net for the Capitals’ Game 2 matchup against the Boston Bruins on Monday.
“I’m going to focus on what’s directly in front of me and the fact we’ve had great goaltending,” Laviolette said. “I’ve got a goaltender that just came back, is on the ice for the first time today, we’re going to evaluate and see where he’s at.”
The Capitals beat the Bruins in overtime with a 3-2 win at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Rookie Vitek Vanecek started the game, but left only 13:10 into the first period with a lower-body injury. He is officially listed as day-to-day. Laviolette had no update to the severity of Vanecek’s injury.
“We’ll see,” Laviolette said. “I’m not sure. I’m not sure if it’s a short day-to-day or a longer day-to-day.”
Craig Anderson, 39, made 21 saves in relief of Vanecek and appears in line to start Game 2. Pheonix Copley was the emergency backup goaltender on Saturday. It is unclear if Copley will be dressed as the No. 2 on Monday, or if that duty will fall to Samsonov, who hasn’t played in a game since May 1 when he let in three goals off 26 shots in the 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh. It took him extra time to get back into game shape after appearing on the coronavirus list earlier this season.
Anderson appears to be the likely candidate to get the Game 2 start. The team also recalled Zach Fucale to the active roster on Sunday. He played for the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., this season. Anderson made four regular season appearances before coming off the bench on Saturday.
“We’re really happy with the way Anderson has played for us in the games that he has played,” Laviolette said. “You’re talking about an experienced goaltender who has been there and done that, has excellent numbers in the regular season and the postseason, when called upon with our organization, has answered the bell. And so again we’re going to focus more on what’s directly in front of us and available.”
