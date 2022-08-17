fbn-commanders-turner

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner moved from the booth to the sideline to improve his communication with new quarterback Carson Wentz (11).

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Sometime after the Washington Commanders acquired their new quarterback in early March, offensive coordinator Scott Turner approached coach Ron Rivera with an idea. Turner had been mulling it over since the end of the regular season, he later said, and after the team traded for Carson Wentz, he felt strongly that it was the right call.

Turner wanted to move from the coaches’ booth down to the field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription