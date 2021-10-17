LANDOVER, Md. — For much of the past week, Ron Rivera said the Washington Football Team’s troubles stemmed from “four or five plays” that cost it a chance to win. A 72-yard mistake here, poor coverage on a Hail Mary there, an interception — or two. But his team was close, the coach assured.
Sunday afternoon, on a day devoted to honoring Sean Taylor, “four or five” game-changing plays in the first half put Washington on course for victory. But familiar mistakes resurfaced, and the MVP-level Patrick Mahomes, whom the NFL has grown accustomed to seeing, returned, squandering any positivity for Washington as it fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-13, at FedEx Field.
“We didn’t handle adversity in the second half the way we needed to,” Rivera said. “... This game is too finite, and when you give teams opportunities — especially really good teams — they’ll take advantage of it. ... We’ve got to be able to handle the mistakes, correct the mistakes and just keep going forward.”
Unlike in its first three losses, the first half gave Washington (2-4) hope for an upset of the favored Chiefs (3-3), who were beleaguered by turnovers and poor decisions, many of them uncharacteristically by Mahomes. In the first two quarters, Washington had a pair of interceptions and recovered a fumble to help it take a 13-10 lead at halftime.
But that momentum disappeared in the second half — as did Mahomes’s struggles and Washington’s offense, which was held scoreless in the final 30 minutes.
After some missed opportunities in the first quarter — a deflection that cornerback Kendall Fuller should’ve intercepted, a 49-yard Chiefs completion on third down, a missed tackle on another third down — Washington’s defense tightened up at the start of the second quarter, when Fuller picked off a Mahomes pass that bounced off the fingers of wide receiver Tyreek Hill at the Washington 6-yard line.
The takeaway didn’t lead to points — Washington sputtered to a three and out and the Chiefs came back for a field goal — but the offense shook off its slow start midway through the quarter, when kicker Dustin Hopkins capped a nine-play drive with a 43-yard field goal. It was his second make of the first half after hitting from 50 in the first quarter, and it brought Washington within 10-6.
But the momentum didn’t last.
“Just a few third downs and then we had a few penalties here and there,” said wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who finished with four catches for 28 yards but also had an offensive pass-interference penalty and a dropped pass in the second quarter. “We’d get short field position and then we’d get it down there and we just didn’t capitalize and get points. Points matter in this league, and touchdowns matter even more — especially when you’re going against a team and offense like that.”
Washington’s offensive inconsistency produced as many good plays as setbacks, and in the early going, the defense was able to compensate.
That was the case in the second quarter, when running back Antonio Gibson followed a 15-yard run up the middle with a fumble in Washington territory. Instead of a quick touchdown for the Chiefs, linebacker Cole Holcomb sprinted across the field to punch the ball out of the hands of wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a fumble that safety Kam Curl recovered.
After the two-minute warning, Washington notched its first and only touchdown when tight end Ricky Seals-Jones moved into the middle of the field without a defender in sight and took a deep pass from Taylor Heinicke 39 yards for the score, giving Washington a 13-10 lead.
Unlike last week against the New Orleans Saints, Washington ended the first half on happier terms, getting an interception from Bobby McCain on third down at its 20-yard line. Mahomes fumbled the snap but picked up the ball and tossed it as defensive end Chase Young and linebacker Khaleke Hudson barreled toward him. Mahomes was hit as the ball left his hands, sending a lob right to McCain for an easy pick and a three-point halftime lead.
“We were just all working together,” Fuller said of the first half. “We were making sure we were staying on top, not giving them explosive plays and we were coming up just tackling, making plays. We limited the yards after the catch. We got to be able to do that all four quarters.”
The last two quarters were a different story. The problem for Washington this time? The same player who gave the defense multiple gifts in the first half.
Even when turnover-prone and struggling, Mahomes has the skill and vision to overcome his mistakes and make the defense pay. After halftime, he appeared more like the dual-threat, unpredictable playmaker he has always been.
“What changed in the second half was the quarterback’s ability to get outside the pocket and make something happen,” Rivera said of Mahomes. “He scrambled a few times. A couple times he scrambled and threw the ball downfield and made something happen. . . . We were able to contain him and keep him bottled up in the first half, and the second half, unfortunately, he got out.”
Mahomes appeared to shed any struggles he had earlier in the game, and Washington’s offense, on a weekly roller-coaster ride with Heinicke at the helm, couldn’t keep up.
After Hopkins missed a 42-yard field goal attempt early in the third quarter, Kansas City engineered three unanswered scoring drives, the first of which was aided by back-to-back offside penalties on defensive ends Montez Sweat and Young.
“I was hunting,” Young explained. “It happens.”
On the second score, Kansas City converted two third downs — the Achilles’ heel of Washington’s defense — before running back Darrel Williams found the end zone on a three-yard run.
And on the third, Mahomes did Mahomes-like things. He even showed off his signature cross-body throw, one that left a boo-happy crowd at FedEx Field in awe as he evaded pressure by scrambling right, then launched a bullet across his body — while jumping — to Hill on a crossing route.
Lucky for Washington: Offsetting penalties resulted in the play being wiped out.
Unlucky for Washington: Mahomes used his feet and created chunk plays with his arm to lead the Chiefs on a clock-killing, 96-yard scoring drive to seal their victory. Mahomes found Demarcus Robinson for a 24-yard touchdown with 3:14 to go, and moments later Kansas City defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton intercepted Heinicke to end it. Engulfed in a double team by offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas, Wharton jumped seemingly to bat the pass but instead snagged the ball with one hand.
“It’s frustrating,” Heinicke said. “... It’s tough because we felt we had a good game plan. We just didn’t execute the game plan very well.”
Heinicke attempted 39 passes but totaled only 182 yards, with one touchdown, one interception and a 70.7 rating.
Mahomes, who completed only 56.5% of his attempts and had two picks in the first half, completed 79.2% and threw two touchdown passes in the second. He finished the game 32 for 47 for 397 passing yards, two interceptions, two touchdowns and a 90.5 rating. He also had 31 rushing yards.
“I think the message to the guys, more so than anything else, is we have to handle adversity,” Rivera said. “We have to play two halves of football. We played a good first half. We didn’t play a good enough second half to give ourselves a chance to win. We’ve got to be able to handle the mistakes, correct the mistakes and just keep going forward.”
Sunday’s loss capped a tumultuous week for Washington, which amid multiple negative reports featuring former team president Bruce Allen drew backlash for its late announcement of plans to retire Taylor’s jersey during the game. The team aired a video tribute to him pregame, then held a ceremony at halftime with his family and former players on the field.
The tributes drew a standing ovation and chants of Taylor’s name, but most didn’t hang around for the game’s final whistle.
