As Matt Semelsberger walked toward the octagon at the UFC Apex on Saturday night in Las Vegas, hearing the familiar music that accompanies the famous promotion's broadcasts and seeing his face on the arena's big screen, the fact that he was about to fulfill a dream hit him.
Then, he was ready to do the hitting.
"I was just watching that as I was coming in, and I was like, 'It's go time. Do or die,'" the bearded, mullet-haired Semelsberger said in a post-fight interview that aired on ESPN+.
The 2011 Urbana High grad got right to work against Carlton Minus, displaying the power, freestyle attack and smarts that he's honed since quitting just two classes short of a criminal justice degree at Marist College in 2014 to pursue what seemed like a far-fetched career in mixed martial arts.
But after turning pro three years later, working odd jobs and paying his dues on the regional circuit, Semelsberger made his UFC debut with a unanimous decision victory on a Fight Night preliminary bout. He defeated Minus in their three-round welterweight (170 pounds) match by scores of 30-26, 30-27, 29-28 during an encounter in which Semelsberger was seldom in trouble.
When his hand was raised afterward by referee Mark Smith, "Semi the Jedi" let out a "Whooo!" as he nodded toward the camera.
"Dream come true, like a self-fulfilled prophecy," Semelsberger said. "I took this journey a long time ago, took those first steps and finally got to take those first steps in the octagon. Win or lose, I knew I wasn’t going down without a fight. I’m just happy I was able to get the win and make it an exciting scrap."
A slight underdog when the cage door closed and a tuxedoed Bruce Buffer announced the foes, Semelsberger — formerly a safety on the Marist football team — showed more power and pressed the action while switching stances in the first round. He seemed particularly intent on doing damage with his right hand.
Minus, however, opened a small cut under Semelsberger's left eye with a jab halfway through the five-minute round that took place entirely on their feet.
The second round is when Semelsberger (7-2) made his biggest stamp on the fight, shortly after his corner could be heard on the broadcast pleading for him to apply pressure. As Minus (10-2) threw a body kick, Semelsberger perfectly timed a straight right that felled Minus.
Semelsberger, 27, swarmed his downed counterpart with rapid ground and pound before seizing Minus' back, cinching a body lock with his legs and working for a rear choke that nearly came to fruition.
Minus staved off the submission and got free with about 55 seconds left in the round.
In the third, Minus came out firing, perhaps knowing he needed a finish to gain the win. The two traded strikes, Semelsberger slipped and fell on a kick attempt, but avoided any danger from the miscue.
With about 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the round, Semelsberger tapped his Urbana wrestling roots with a double-leg takedown, then poured on more punches as Minus was pressed against the cage.
Minus squirmed out of trouble and got back to his feet, where the two engaged in more standup action. Again, Semelsberger largely got the better of it, including a huge forward-charging flurry in the final 10 seconds until to the horn sounded.
Semelsberger finished with more head shots, more body shots and the only knockdown of the fight, leaving little doubt as to the victor.
The judges concurred.
"I think I showed what I’m capable of overall," he said. "I showed I can go all three rounds and stay busy all three rounds. I showed obviously that I have power, knocking him down. I think I just displayed that I’m dangerous anywhere the fight goes."
The win capped a whirlwind three-week stretch for Semelsberger, who was shocked to learn the UFC had made him an offer earlier this month. His team — he branched out to Crazy 88 MMA in Elkridge and joined Wildbunch Management within the past year — had turned down a couple of fights in hopes that something bigger was on the horizon for him.
That's when word came from the UFC. He signed a multi-fight deal on Aug. 8.
His original opponent was Philip Rowe, but Rowe had to pull out due to an injury on Aug. 12. Minus, an Alaskan who was also making his UFC debut, stepped in.
Semelsberger didn't flinch at the late change, and his performance under the sport's brightest lights Saturday showed the stage wasn't too big for him. He became the first fighter from Frederick County and just the seventh Marylander to reach the UFC's octagon.
"I'm a businessman," Semelsberger told UFC broadcaster Jon Anik after his win. "Whatever business I'm working for, I want to please them. Whatever the UFC wants to throw at me, I'm ready, man. ...
"Little bit of cuts here and there, but they'll heal up quick. I'm ready to go."
