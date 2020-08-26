With the blur of his UFC debut in Las Vegas behind him, Matt Semelsberger is back home in Frederick County, enjoying the spoils of his victory before determining the next steps in his suddenly surging mixed martial arts career.
The 2011 Urbana High graduate has a unanimous decision victory over Carlton Minus under his belt, which is wrapped around a belly filled partially with the pizza and candy he’s consumed in the days after cutting to a chiseled 170 pounds to win a welterweight encounter that aired live Saturday on ESPN+.
It was a validating moment for Semelsberger — a former safety at Urbana and Marist College who gambled on himself by quitting school just shy of his bachelor’s degree six years ago to give it a go in MMA. That risk paid off earlier this month when the UFC came calling, and he signed a multi-fight deal with the sport’s preeminent promotion.
In Las Vegas last week, “Semi the Jedi” got to witness the inner-workings of that multi-billion dollar organization, which he said treats all of its fighters like royalty.
His 30-26, 30-27, 29-28 decision Saturday at the UFC Apex saw Semelsberger register the fight’s only knockdown, in the second-round, as he controlled the octagon and improved to 7-2. While he wasn’t overly impressed with his effort, the win put him on the MMA map. And thanks to it, the Ijamsville resident has heard from fans around the globe on social media.
What follows is a Q&A from a Tuesday phone interview with Frederick County’s first UFC fighter about an experience he’d dreamed of since middle school. (It has been edited for space.)
Since you got back, what have you been doing to decompress?
Hanging at my house with my little brother [Sammy] and my parents [Mike and Joy] and eating food and sitting on the couch and relaxing. Getting back to people on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter. A lot of people have been reaching out. Ever since the fight, a lot of people out in the world are checking out who I am. A bunch of new people following me on Insta. It’s been nice to relax and get off my feet and chill, but at the same time it’s been pretty cool and engaging to get on social and meet people from different parts of the world who are like, ‘Hey, dude, I saw your fight. I’m from the UK’ or ‘I’m from Russia.’ It’s cool.
You mentioned eating. Obviously you had to cut down to 170 pounds and your diet was probably very strict for a few weeks. What’s your go-to food after a fight?
Pizza and sour gummy worms. I’m a big candy person. ... My friends back home, they obviously were throwing bets down [Saturday]. They weren’t throwing a lot down, like $20 or $30 bucks. At the end of the fight, they won like five, 10 bucks, and they were like, “Let’s combine all of our money and get Matt a bunch of gummy worms.”
Last week in Las Vegas, was there a time when you had a “Welcome to the UFC” moment?
At the end of the fight, man. That was probably it. Like I said, I didn’t really believe it until the bell rang. Even then, all worries and all thought goes out the window about everything else other than the fight once that bell rings. ... Once it rang, I was completely in the zone, completely in the flow.
I really don’t remember too much until after the fight, until after I get to watch it. Things are going so fast and your mind is racing, but I had a lot of fun.
Describe what it’s like to be there, hearing Bruce Buffer scream your name in the introduction.
It was obviously a dream come true. I always wondered what it would be like. First, with football, I always wanted to be an NFL player and be traveling all around and be a part of this huge business and huge team. So, honestly, it was a lot of curiosity and questions answered for me because I got to see what it was like in the UFC and how they take care of their athletes.
You get the royal treatment, they take care of everybody. Top to bottom. Whether it was the main-event guys or the undercard fighters, they treat everyone the same.
You said everything is a blur when you’re in there. But given a chance to go back and review your performance, how would you grade it?
Not perfect, definitely not great. But in terms of going out and putting on an exciting and entertaining fight, yes, I think that was a success for me. In terms of the technique and fight IQ and being smart in there, I think I could definitely be better. I did all right. There’s a lot of stuff I need to work on, but at the same time I’m happy with how I went in there and my attitude in general. It’s fighting. It’s putting on a fight.
Second round, you got the fight’s only knockdown with a right hand, and you got Minus’ back. How close were you to finishing him there?
Pretty close. I started kinda hearing him choke a little bit. When you got someone in a somewhat decent choke, you can kinda start to hear him weeze. I started hearing him a little bit, but he did a good job of tying up my hands and peeling it off. ... I almost wish I didn’t go for his back. I wish I would’ve kinda let him stand back up and pour it on [with strikes].
That’s another thing when you go back and look at the fight you’re like, ‘Dang, man.’ But my grappling runs deep. I’ve been training it for a decent amount of time, so I saw the opportunity to take his back, and I wanted to see if I could get the finish.
You had to be aware you were up two rounds, so what was your mentality going into the third round?
At that point I was starting to fatigue a little bit. I was a little tired, but in my mind, I’ve just got to stay busy and aggressive. I just have to keep being the hammer and not the nail as much as I can. He came out and was more the aggressor in the beginning of the third. I was kinda trying to catch my breath a little bit and store up energy for that final push in the third round. After he started pouring it on me, I was like, “You’re tired anyway, let’s just push it hard and be as aggressive as I can and punch this guy as much as I can til the end of the fight.”
Backing up a little bit, what was your week like in the lead-up to the fight, and what was your nervousness level while you were in Vegas.
It was slow and drawn out, in a cool way. I got to see how the UFC operates, especially during the pandemic. Three separate COVID tests, and we had to get our temperature checked every morning. Just a lot of hurdles just to get to the fight. The week itself went kind of slow. I’m not going to lie. It was almost excruciating. I’m cutting weight at the same time, so that makes things go slower. ... Slow, but I appreciated every moment of it.
How soon do you expect to fight again based on how you’re feeling or what they told you while you were out there?
Basically, I have a limited time to tell the UFC that I’m ready and I want to get another fight as soon as possible. So that would probably be in the next two or three months, if I had to guess. If I decide to chill or take a little bit of a break, it might be four or five months. It is up to me in a way, but at the same time I want to be available and stay active as a fighter.
How fortunate do you feel to come out of a three-round, 15-minute fight with just a cut under your eye and some soreness?
Oh, yeah, especially for how active the fight was. But I have to say, Carlton is a super-technical guy, but he’s definitely not the biggest welterweight out there. So going forward, I’m probably going to be in more trouble in terms of damage if I keep the fight drawn out for 15 minutes because the level of competition is going to go up, and there’s some big scary welterweights out there. That’s why I want to get myself some more time to get back on some strength and conditioning and get bigger for the next fight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.