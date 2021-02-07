WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin did nearly everything he could Sunday afternoon as he continues to make up for lost time. In his fourth game back since coming off the NHL’s covid-19 related absences list, the Capitals’ captain scored two goals, added two assists, played 20:02 of ice time and had nine shot attempts. But the 35-year-old’s gritty performance could not will his team to a victory at Capital One Arena.
Washington, which was missing six players because of a combination of injuries and coronavirus-related absences, lost 7-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Scott Laughton finished with a hat trick for Philadelphia, which scored three unanswered goals in the third period to hand the Capitals their third straight regulation loss.
“We let in too many goals tonight,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We scored enough to win. I thought we generated enough chances. I thought we could’ve scored more.”
Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek made his ninth straight start in net but was pulled in favor of veteran backup Craig Anderson late in the second period after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Anderson gave up a goal on the first shot he saw 31 seconds into the third period, and he took the loss in his Capitals debut.
“I thought we did a lot of good things offensively. I thought we did some good things defensively, but you’re going to give up some chances and those chances aren’t directly pinned on a goaltender,” Laviolette said. “. . . Sometimes you make a change to try and change the momentum of a game.”
After Sean Couturier beat Anderson on that initial shot of the third period to give Philadelphia a 5-4 lead in a back-and-forth game, Washington battled but could not pull even again.
The Capitals (6-3-3, 15 points) killed off a four-minute high-sticking penalty on Zdeno Chara early in the period to stay within one, but they failed to take advantage of any momentum gained by the penalty kill and could not muster any more offense. Laughton completed his hat trick with 2:09 to play to give the Flyers (8-3-2, 18 points) additional cushion, and Couturier sealed the win with a long-range empty-net goal with 1:22 left.
“The other team, they are going to get chances,” Capitals center Lars Eller said. “And in most games they are going to get a goal. . . . There can be four guys doing their job perfectly and one guy is not, and then we’re screwed.”
Ovechkin got the Capitals off to a strong start with dynamic play in the early going. He opened the scoring 11:11 into the first period on the power play, firing a wicked wrister past Flyers goalie Carter Hart from the top of the left faceoff circle. His fancy stickhandling around Philadelphia defenseman Philippe Myers helped set up Tom Wilson to give Washington a 2-0 lead 16:36 into the game.
After Laughton scored his first two goals on either side of the first intermission, Ovechkin scored again with a shot from the point that hit off the right post and in 4:08 into the second period.
Ovechkin, who said after the game that Sunday was the best he has felt all season, has five goals in eight games this season and four goals in his four games since returning from the covid-19 list. He has 711 goals in his career, and Hart became the 144th goaltender Oveckin has scored against.
Wilson also finished with four points Sunday, including a career-high three assists. Center Nicklas Backstrom also had a huge day for Washington’s dynamic top line, scoring the Capitals’ final goal in the last minute of the second period and finishing with two assists.
“Right now I think our line feel each other, and we have pretty good chances,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously we scored three big goals. If you look at all of our chances in the third we just missed a little bit, and I hope we going to continue to play like that and have nice games.”
The Capitals relied heavily on their top line because so many other regulars were unavailable. Eller (upper-body injury) and forward Conor Sheary (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup, but forwards T.J. Oshie (upper-body injury) and Jakub Vrana (covid-19 list) each missed a game for the first time. Defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Brian Pinho remained out with injuries, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov and goalie Ilya Samsonov remain on the covid-19 list.
With all of the absences, forward Philippe Maillet, 28, became the fourth Capitals player to make his regular season NHL debut this year.
After Ovechkin’s second goal of the night, defenseman Robert Hagg answered less than four minutes later with a one-time blast from above the faceoff circles that beat Vanecek.
James van Riemsdyk gave the Flyers their first lead when he beat Vanecek 16:36 into the second period, which prompted Laviolette to turn to Anderson. Backstrom scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season with 56.1 seconds left before intermission, tying the score before Philadelphia’s decisive third period.
“Obviously, the loss is frustrating. I think we got some points earlier in the year when they weren’t our best games,” Wilson said. “I think we played fairly well tonight, just didn’t manage those big goals or moments. Costly errors. They tied it up quite a few times and stayed in it.”
