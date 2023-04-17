Cowboys Commanders Football

Defensive end Chase Young has underproduced and dealt with a devastating knee injury since the Commanders made him a first-round pick.

 Associated Press file photo

The second-most-pressing issue on the minds of many Washington Commanders fans this spring would have seemed unfathomable 20 months ago: Should the team exercise the fifth-year option in defensive end Chase Young’s rookie contract?

The question captures the Commanders’ state of limbo. In 2020, Young and coach Ron Rivera arrived as symbols of hope, fresh faces of the franchise, and now their long-term futures appear uncertain. Washington must decide how to handle Young’s option by May 2.

