Once or twice a week, Chuck Foreman ventures to an office in Hopkins, Minnesota, to autograph memorabilia from his days as a football star. Most of it has been purchased by people expressly so it can be signed by someone they cheered for almost a half century ago.
In the 1970s, Minnesota Vikings fans loved seeing Foreman cut up defenses with his nifty footwork. These days, the only moves he can give them is the scribble of his signature. But, as he’s learned, even that is still quite in demand.
“It couldn’t happen at a better time, because I’m not going anywhere,” Foreman, 70, said in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic that’s hindered activity worldwide. “It gives me something to do.”
After he signs, he hands off to Ben Theis. The owner of Skol Marketing carries the load to the post office, where he mails the goods to fans. On Tuesday, for instance, Theis shipped 16 items. Jerseys, photos, footballs, mini helmets, trading cards.
“It’s new, and I don’t know how long it’s going to last or anything,” Foreman said over the phone Monday, “but I do know that we’re getting a lot of people that are tapping into it.”
Forty years after Foreman’s NFL career ended in relative anonymity, the 1969 Frederick High grad is enjoying an unexpected surge in popularity.
Much of it has derived from his relationship with Theis, who got Foreman to finally tiptoe into social media — which Foreman had almost been afraid of — and built a website page to launch memorabilia sales at www.chuckforeman44.com. It’s been up for a month.
“It’s crazy the explosion we’ve seen in just the 30 days,” Theis said.
Yes, Foreman is a Frederick sports luminary. But he’s perhaps even more beloved in his adopted home state. He helped the Vikings reach three Super Bowls as a flashy runner-receiver the likes of which, really, hadn’t been seen when he got drafted in 1973 out of Miami.
“He was a different beast back then,” said Landon Johnson, who owns SotaStick, a Minnesota sports-themed apparel company that in November debuted a throwback Foreman T-shirt.
This relevance renaissance has caught Foreman by surprise. He’d met Theis at Vikings training camp, where Foreman often signs for large numbers of fans. Theis suggested there would be a similar market for him online.
“I kind of convinced him: ‘Let me show you the powers of this, social media and online in general,’” Theis said.
Foreman had been urged by his kids to become active on social media. He relented when Theis appealed to the entrepreneur in him. Theis said Foreman wanted to get more involved with the fans who have always been so respectful to him. The response has been a figurative touchdown in what Foreman told Theis was “the fourth quarter of my life.”
LOOKING BACK AT THE END
Theis, a die-hard Vikings fan, is too young to have seen Foreman’s peak years in purple. But Theis’ father, Jim — whose favorite number is Foreman’s No. 44 — educated him. The Pro Bowls and All-Pros; the Player of the Year awards; the unique skills that set the stage for an influx of multi-purpose NFL backs, some of whom today might not even know his name as they break his records.
Back then, Theis said, Foreman added a needed “swagger” — he was known as The Spin Doctor because of his most elusive move — to a team full of stoic stars. Kids all over the state mimicked him in their backyards. His fans were legion. Still are.
“It’s really refreshing and endearing to hear, when the comments and stories come in, just how much Chuck meant to them,” Theis said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard, ‘You were my favorite player growing up.’ ...
“That’s the coolest part. Just being reminded of that era of football.”
Foreman looked back on that era during our phone call. After all, December marked four decades since he hung up his cleats after one year in New England, where he’d been traded by the Vikings before the 1980 season.
It was unceremonious — the way he was jettisoned, the way he languished with the Patriots as a 30-year-old whose best years were used up. His exit — from the Vikings and the league — was not what he envisioned, though he might not have been blameless.
Foreman recalled being stung by a 1979 meeting with Vikings coach Bud Grant in which it became clear he would no longer be the focus of their attack.
“Pretty much what was happening was, they were phasing me out of the offense,” Foreman said. “I’d be coming out on routes and be wide open, and they’d dump the ball off to someone else. And I’d say, ‘I can see what’s happening here.’”
But there wasn’t much he could do about his decrease in utilization. Not in those days, when salaries were much more modest and the largely powerless players had to toe the line.
Upon the trade a year later, Grant said the Vikings would not have reached those Super Bowls without Foreman. But Foreman’s numbers had started to decline after Minnesota’s Super Bowl loss to the Raiders in 1977 — a defeat he said took a lot out of him, being his third on that grand stage. He remembers maybe not working as hard in the offseason as previous years, knocking him down from awesome to average.
In an Associated Press story from April 1980, Foreman attributed his dropoff to weight he purposely added to his 6-foot-2 frame before the 1979 season. But, he said now, there was no debilitating knee injury — which is referenced often, without accompanying details, in archives about his end-of-career decline.
“Don’t misunderstand: I was able to perform,” he said. “But there was just something missing.”
In his final season, his eighth, he carried just 23 times and caught just 14 passes for the Patriots. Back then, there was no role for him as a third-down back — because such specialists didn’t exist. All backs were three-down backs, like he was in Minnesota for nearly his entire tenure there.
“It’s a harsh thing,” Foreman said of realizing his moves didn’t quite work anymore, that, at such a young age, he was done as a pro athlete.
That was the end, and he has made peace with it. Maybe he didn’t play at the height of his powers for as long as he wished, but few premier athletes do. And to anyone who contends he’s not in the Hall of Fame due to his lack of longevity? He’ll cite the median NFL career of a back like him: 2.5 years.
His last bit of notoriety occurred on Dec. 8, 1980 — when he took handoffs on “Monday Night Football” just before and after Howard Cosell broke the news of John Lennon’s death.
But, in hindsight, his final couple of seasons are mostly forgotten. In truth, Foreman probably didn’t want to talk about them.
Anyway, the fans hold dear the good ones.
“I can’t complain one bit, because when I was rolling, I was the best in the game,” said the man who scored 76 career touchdowns and once led the league in receptions, technically, as a fullback. “And everybody knows it. And I’ve got the hardware here to prove it.”
A BEGINNING
Now, suddenly, Foreman seems to be at the beginning of something else. He hasn’t played in 40 years, but in a lot of ways, he says, the fans make him feel like it was just yesterday.
Johnson, the SotaStick owner, had met Foreman through “The JimBob Sports Jamboree” podcast, and the idea for a Spin Doctor T-shirt was hatched. Johnson was sold on it by his father in-law, Tom Hinrichs — a faithful Foreman fanatic.
“You gotta do it,” Hinrichs told Johnson. “[For] anyone who grew up with the Vikings in my era, he was the superstar.”
Johnson’s team worked up an old-school caricature, and the T-shirt was released around Black Friday. Johnson said he’s sold about 75 in a month, a good number considering it appeals to an older demographic. It was planned as a limited release, but he expects to have the shirt and man-cave artwork continually available on his website in 2021.
“It’s been a lot of the middle-age sons buying for their dads,” he said, “and it’s kind of a cool connection for them to have.”
Theis agrees. He said it’s almost like Foreman’s increased presence on social media has opened the door for fresh discussion of his greatness: Dads fill in their kids, who then poke around online for verification of Foreman’s feats.
So far, Foreman’s only regret comes when he has to turn down an autograph-seeker who asks him to add his Hall of Fame induction year to his signature, assuming what seems obvious.
“I say, I can’t do it. I’m not there,’” he said with the hint of incredulity that accompanies most of his statements on this topic. “And they say, ‘You must be joking.’”
Regardless, this additional exposure instigated by folks like Theis and Johnson might help Foreman’s case for the football mecca in Canton, Ohio.
At the very least, it’s making some old fans pretty happy during what has been an increasingly difficult time.
“We’re all looking for those moments, something that brings us back as nostalgic — something to hold onto,” Theis said.
So, the guy who used to squeeze the ball in one hand as he ran wild on Sundays now clutches a Sharpie a couple of days a week. While nowhere near the same feeling, it’s a way he can keep alive the good memories from his long-gone career while also providing a tangible memento for those who loved watching him play.
