Editor’s note: In this unprecedented, unexpected time with no games to watch, we reminisce about the stories behind the coolest piece of sports memorabilia we own.
You know how disappointed you get when a store sells out of something you’ve just got to buy?
Of course you do. Who doesn’t these days, right, thanks to coronavirus pandemic-related hoarding?
But when this happened to me during the summer of 1983, I wasn’t trying to buy a lifetime supply of potato broccoli cheese soup (for me, a lifetime supply would be one can, by the way) or enough hand soap to wash a Winnebago.
No, I was in dire need of an official Rawlings American League baseball. Being 14 at the time and about to attend a Baltimore Orioles game, I planned to get that ball signed by as many Orioles as possible.
Unfortunately, there wasn’t a single American League ball to be found in the destined-to-be-demolished shopping mall I hit before game day.
All that remained were official Rawlings National League balls, so I was forced to settle for one of those.
I figured, “Great, I’ll be the only idiot who has a National League ball signed by an American League team.”
All these years later, though, I kind of like the quirkiness of having one of the world’s few interleague team autographed baseballs. And when pressed to name my favorite piece of sports memorabilia, that ball gets the nod.
Sure, it’s just a bunch of blue-ink signatures on a ball that’s lost some of its whiteness.
But I got it signed by the Orioles — 14 of them, anyway — during a season when they went on to win the World Series, something I fear they’ll never do again.
And this memento required a little initiative. After the game, I joined a slew of other pen-packing fans lurking in a parking lot, ready to pester Orioles players as they exited Memorial Stadium and headed to their cars.
Back then, Orioles players — even stars — were known for their willingness to oblige autograph hounds.
I found that out when Eddie Murray, my favorite player, strode into the parking lot. Swarmed by me and about hundred other desperate souls, Murray kept walking as he said, “Come over here to the car.”
Yeah, right. I figured he’d hop in his sedan, step on it and leave us all high and dry. My skepticism seemed justified when Murray put his keys in the ignition and started the engine.
But, after cranking up the air conditioner on this hot July day, the switch-hitting slugger rolled down his window and signed whatever was shoved into his hand, including my ball.
I quickly walked away after getting mine — didn’t want to let other targets escape — but I’m guessing Murray kept signing until there were no more kids left.
Soon after landing that big one, I must’ve gotten John Shelby’s autograph because his name is sandwiched between Murray’s (on top) and Cal Ripken, something that I’m guessing rarely — if ever — occurred in a box score that season.
Those two eventual Hall of Famers usually batted in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. Murray was enjoying a typically stellar year, and Ripken — in just his second full season in the majors — would end up winning the 1983 American League MVP award.
As Ripken Jr. signed my ball, he was flanked by a pair of women. They didn’t seem interested in autographs, though. One of them offered to buy Ripken a drink. The Iron Man declined.
Wish she would’ve asked me. Unlike Ripken, I wasn’t old enough to buy my own, and I wasn’t driving.
Ripken’s father, Cal Sr., who was an Orioles coach at the time, also signed my ball, right above starting pitchers Dennis Martinez and Scott McGregor and designated hitter Ken Singleton.
And those guys knew their team autographed baseball etiquette. They didn’t sign in the sweet spot, which is located where the seams are the closest and reserved for the manager.
In this case, that was Joe Altobelli, who was in his first season helming the O’s. When I approached him to request an autograph, he had his own request.
“Get that program out of my face,” Altobelli grunted to some pushy fan shortly before filling in the sweet spot on my ball.
I didn’t get the entire Orioles team, of course, and I planned to track down the others in the future. But for once, I’m thankful for my inability to follow through on plans. Every signature on that ball takes me back to that specific day.
It even includes Orioles general manager Hank Peters’ autograph. Examining the item he was about to sign, Peters said, “That’s a nice ball.”
Peters, who helped build a team poised to capture the American League pennant that year, either didn’t notice or didn’t care that the baseball he held read, in bold black letters, “OFFICIAL BALL NATIONAL LEAGUE.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.