Editor’s Note: This is an update on the progress of TJ grad Branden Kline, who is a right-handed relief pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles:
After a bevy of activity that involved the team’s bullpen during the trade deadline, Kline’s contract was purchased by the Orioles on Friday. He joined the team from Baltimore’s alternate training site in Bowie for their doubleheader at home against the Yankees.
A seven-year pro with 34 MLB appearances under his belt, Kline made his 2020 debut in the first game, entering in the third inning with the bases loaded and trailing 3-1 after starter Thomas Eshelman had a rough outing.
With one out, Kline fanned Gary Sanchez to start his appearance before walking Mike Tauchman in a nine-pitch at-bat to force in a run. The 2012 second-round draft pick out of University of Virginia then capped the inning by striking out Thairo Estrada on a 2-2 slider.
Kline added another strikeout — a three-pitch whiff of Luke Voit — in a scoreless fourth during which he surrendered a one-out single to DJ LeMahieu.
That ended Kline’s outing at 1 2-3 innings. The run he allowed was unearned.
