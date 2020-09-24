Signs of Kline
Editor’s Note: This is an update on the progress of TJ grad Branden Kline, who is a right-handed relief pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles:
After joining the Orioles from the secondary camp for the second time in this abbreviated season on Wednesday, Branden Kline was thrust into a tough spot in the bottom of the third inning in Boston against the Red Sox.
Starter Dean Kremer had already surrendered three runs in the inning, digging a 5-0 hole for his team with two outs in the frame when he was yanked for Kline with runners on first and second.
Kline walked Alex Verdugo on six pitches, loading the bases, then served up a three-run double to Rafael Devers before getting out of the inning by fanning Xander Bogaerts on three pitches. Just one of the runs that scored on Devers’ double was charged to Kline.
Coming back out for the fourth, Kline worked his repertoire and breezed through a 10-pitch inning that included two swinging strikeouts.
That ended his outing.
Baltimore went on to lose 9-1, falling for the sixth time in seven games.
