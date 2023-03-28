The large posters on the side of the parking garage, the ones towering over the center field gates at Nationals Park, often tell the story of the Washington Nationals. In past years, they featured Max Scherzer, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Patrick Corbin, among many other members of contending clubs. This spring? Stephen Strasburg, Josiah Gray, CJ Abrams, Luis García and Keibert Ruiz, plus a banner recognizing the original season-plan holders from 2005.

There’s still a mix of the past, present and future here, a balance the Nationals have juggled since 2019. They are proud of the title they won less than four years ago. They have also moved on from it — at least mostly — after trading Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson and Yan Gomes in 2021, then Soto to the San Diego Padres last summer.

