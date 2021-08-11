The Frederick Keys defeated the Trenton Thunder 10-3 on Wednesday night, the first time they have scored 10 runs in a game since July 21.
Tremaine Spears led the Keys offense with three hits, including his third home run of the season. His blast was of the three-run variety.
The Keys unloaded for four more runs in the fourth inning, blowing the game open. Bradley Harmon had an RBI double, while Austin Meyer drove in two with a double.
Roel Garcia pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Keys, striking out two in the seventh and final inning.
The Keys are back in action Thursday and Friday against Trenton to close out the season at Nymeo Field.
