The new Frederick Atlantic League baseball team has plenty of star power, including 10 former major leaguers and a multi-time All-Star, as it begins its inaugural season Friday at Gastonia.

The yet-to-be-named team is led by four-time MLB All-Star Starlin Castro, who was an impact bat across parts of 12 seasons with four teams. Castro collected 1,722 hits and 138 homers while playing for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription