MILWAUKEE — A tough road trip for the Washington Wizards just got tougher. All-star guard Bradley Beal will miss the final two games of the current three-game road trip after he sprained his left wrist in the loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Beal will sit out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal was injured while trying to take a charge and bracing himself as he went to the floor. The injury took place at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter and Beal continued to play the rest of the game. He will be reevaluated to see if the absence could last longer than two games.
“He’s had some tests, I’m not sure which ones,” Unseld said Monday. “I still think they’re going through that to see what the next step would be.”
Beal has been part of the roster-wide struggles recently as he’s averaged 23.2 points per game, his lowest average since the 2017-18 season. His 45.1 shooting percentage is his lowest since 2015-16 and a 30.0 3-point percentage is the lowest of Beal’s career. The Wizards have lost five straight and six of the last seven games and now have a road back-to-back against the defending champs and a 76ers team that sits in third in the Eastern Conference standings.
The good news is that Spencer Dinwiddie is scheduled to play both road games despite typically sitting the second game of back-to-backs.
“We’ve been without Brad a few times this year and everyone has kind of stepped up,” Unseld said. “The messaging to the group this morning was, ‘We need everybody.’ We don’t necessarily need more. We need everyone as a collective to kind of band together and pull in unison.
“I think we’ve shown that whether we’re down Spencer, whether without Brad, the COVID games when we only had eight bodies — we found a way. It’s another opportunity for guys to step into, maybe, a bigger role, but it doesn’t change how we approach.”
Unseld is looking for more consistency from his group after some unfortunate wild swings during this losing streak. The Wizards led the Clippers by 35 before losing and then trailed the Grizzlies by 22 at halftime before improving during the second half.
Washington opened the season 10-3, but has cooled since and could be active at the trade deadline on Feb. 10
“I don’t think there’s any area we say, ‘Hey, we’re really lacking in this,’” Unseld said. “The chemistry is something we have to continue to hammer on. We’ve seen it, that ball moves and guys are playing for each other. At times we start to stagnate. Just try to minimize those lulls as much as we can.”
Center Thomas Bryant made his first start of the season against the Grizzlies and is expected to keep that role for the next several games as Unseld looks to tweak the rotation. Since Bryant’s return from a torn ACL, the coach had been playing all three centers, including Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell. Gafford previously started all but three games this season, but didn’t play at all in Memphis.
Whichever centers are on the floor will have their hands full the next two games with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the league’s second leading scorer in Joel Embiid.
“It’s not a one-man cover,” Unseld said of Antetokounmpo. “He’s got to see crowds all night. He’s too good. He’s too long and athletic. We’ve seen his ability whether in transition or top of floor [isolation], get into the paint and wreak havoc.”
