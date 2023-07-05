After faltering in their first 11 games against Gastonia, Spire City has now won three straight against the Honey Hunters and clinched this week’s series with an 18-8 offensive explosion on Wednesday night.
In the first inning, Raudy Read reached on an error that allowed Leobaldo Cabrera to score, and Jimmy Paredes scorched an RBI single to make it an early 2-0 Ghost Hound lead.
They exploded for six more in the second inning. After a one out single by Osvaldo Abreu, Leobaldo Cabrera, Starlin Castro and Jose Marmolejos rattled off three straight RBI singles, and Craig Dedelow added to the scoring with a sacrifice fly. Kole Cottam capped off the six spot with a two run double, and suddenly it was 8-0 Spire City.
Marmolejos got another RBI single in the third inning. A Jimmy Paredes bases-loaded walk and Cottam two run single made it a 12-0 game.
Jake Fisher left the game after three hitless innings, but Carlos Franco greeted Nate Peden with Gastonia’s first hit, a solo homer to start the fourth inning. Kevin Santa added another run with an RBI single in the fifth.
The sixth inning saw six runs score for the Ghost Hounds on three home runs: A Jimmy Paredes solo shot, two-run blast from Luke Becker, and three-run homer from Marmolejos. Marmolejos finished the day with five RBIs.
A pair of Gastonia home runs chipped into the lead, with Luis Curbello hitting a grand slam and Johnni Turbo blasting a two-run home run to cut the game to 18-8.
Brendan Medoro closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, and the South Division race is now within just one game between Gastonia and High Point.
The two will close out the series on Thursday with a 6:30 start time.
