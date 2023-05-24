Castro Paredes Debut
Jimmy Paredes, left, a designated hitter for Frederick’s Atlantic League baseball team, and Starlin Castro, an infielder, talk in the dugout during their game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The two former big leaguers made their debut with Frederick on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The seventh-inning matchup that brought Starlin Castro to the plate last happened at Marlins Park in 2019. The second baseman faced Zack Godley, both of them former major leaguers.

But Wednesday’s at-bat took place at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, with Castro a new member of the Frederick Atlantic League baseball team and Godley a pitcher for Gastonia. It’s a newer setting for both, particularly Castro, who made his Frederick debut.

