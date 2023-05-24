The seventh-inning matchup that brought Starlin Castro to the plate last happened at Marlins Park in 2019. The second baseman faced Zack Godley, both of them former major leaguers.
But Wednesday’s at-bat took place at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, with Castro a new member of the Frederick Atlantic League baseball team and Godley a pitcher for Gastonia. It’s a newer setting for both, particularly Castro, who made his Frederick debut.
Castro won the battle, blooping a go-ahead two-run single that showed the type of impact he can have on this Frederick lineup. It was one of two hits for Castro, but the Frederick bullpen could not hold on to the lead in an 8-5 loss.
“It’s an instant impact, bases loaded, two outs in a crucial situation,” Frederick manager Mark Minicozzi said. “It’s nice to have that guy on your team.”
Castro is making his return to baseball in the United States after he was suspended by Major League Baseball and released by the Washington Nationals in 2021 for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The four-time All-Star is the team’s highest-profile player by far, and one of the most notable in the Atlantic League this season.
He played second base and batted second Wednesday. Castro figures to get cozy as he settles into a groove and becomes a key contributor for the yet-to-be-named team. Minicozzi said he will lead off and play third base on Thursday.
“I don’t expect him to be barreling balls the first game out,” Minicozzi said. “Give him a week of getting his timing [and he’ll be good].”
He was joined in his Frederick debut by Jimmy Paredes, a former Key and Oriole. Both arrived Tuesday and had a day of practice before slotting into the lineup.
Neither player was available for postgame comments Wednesday after the league-mandated 15-minute cooling-off period.
Paredes, who last played in the majors in 2016, batted cleanup as the designated hitter, knocking a pair of singles. He’s another big bat that will fortify the middle of Frederick’s order and will get his first live reps in the field on Thursday.
“He’s one of the most clutch hitters that will play in this league,” Minicozzi said. “He’s a leader in the clubhouse and on the field.”
Once Paredes and Castro settle in, the results could be bountiful for Frederick (8-16) as it seeks a turnaround.
“It makes other teams have to gameplan, because those are two huge batters in the lineup,” Minicozzi said. “You look 7-10 days down the road, the firepower this lineup possesses, it’s going to be fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.