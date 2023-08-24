Nationals Strasburg Baseball

Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws to a Dodgers batter during Game 5 of the 2019 National League Division Series, in Los Angeles. The former ace plans to retire, going 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in 247 regular-season starts.

 Associated Press file photo

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg plans to retire, according to three people familiar with the matter, ending a career that started with unprecedented hype, peaked with a World Series MVP award in 2019, and ultimately was derailed by injury. He last pitched in a game in June 2022.

A news conference is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9 at Nationals Park, before the Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft, Strasburg pitched just 31 1-3 innings after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019. And since undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021 — a procedure that included the removal of a rib and two neck muscles — he logged just 4 2-3 innings, all in one start that led to more pain and tingling in his shoulder and neck.

