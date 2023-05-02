Frederick Atlantic League Opening Day Action
Justin Twine, third baseman for Frederick’s Atlantic League baseball team, reaches to tag out Lexington’s Connor Owings on Tuesday night during the inaugural home opener at Nymeo Field.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The first home game for Frederick’s new Atlantic League baseball team arrived with some of the expected fanfare.

Fans strolled through the main gate despite the chill and occasional sprinkle of rain, greeted by the smell of popcorn emanating from the concession stand, the grounds crew putting the finishing touches on the diamond and a thank you message from the team’s owners. After two ceremonial first pitches, the teams lined up along their respective baselines as they were introduced, before the Frederick High choir sang the national anthem.

