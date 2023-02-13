Chiefs Eagles Super Bowl Football

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) was called for a pivotal defensive holding call late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs went on to the victory Sunday.

 Associated Press

LeBron James loathed it. So did Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere, and it just so happened to help determine the outcome of Super Bowl LVII.

With 1 minute, 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter of a tie game and the Kansas City Chiefs trying to complete an epic second-half comeback Sunday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lobbed a third-down pass toward wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the end zone. It fell incomplete, and Kansas City seemed likely to attempt a field goal that would have given it a 38-35 lead but left plenty of time for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who had displayed little trouble matriculating the ball up and down the field.

