Forward T.J. Oshie is close to returning to the Washington Capitals' lineup after being sidelined since mid-December.

Oshie suffered a noncontact upper-body injury on Dec. 17 against Toronto. He was skating on the backcheck and pulled up in clear discomfort, skated to the bench but then had to stand up as he leaned on his stick grimacing in pain. It was his second major injury of the season.

