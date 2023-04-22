After final horn Saturday, Matthew Semelsberger was helped up from his back by Jeremiah Wells, the relentless foe who had kept him pinned there for the better part of 15 minutes.
The two welterweights embraced. Then, Semelsberger walked away with a slight, frustrated shake of his head — a nonverbal that told the story of his night.
Despite again dropping his opponent multiple times with the potent hands he has become known for in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Semelsberger couldn't put away Wells early, then became subject to repeated takedowns and a ground-and-pound assault in dropping a 30-27, 28-29, 30-27 split decision at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Semelsberger, of Urbana, fell to 5-3 in the UFC (11-5 overall) — and it was the second time in his past three fights that he was outclassed by his opponent. In the previous instance, the 30-year-old was picked apart by a veteran striker, Alex Morono. On Saturday, Wells used his advantage in grappling to control the Octagon and stay away from the vicious stand-up skills of "Semi the Jedi" to record his sixth straight victory and fourth consecutive in the UFC.
Ahead of this meeting, Semelsberger talked of his improved grappling, mentioning how some of the top Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners at his gym, Crazy 88 MMA, couldn't keep him down in rolling sessions.
But Wells (12-2-1 overall, 4-0 UFC) did just that for much of their bout, which kicked off the main card at the UFC Apex and was previewed by the broadcasters with the phrase "guaranteed fireworks."
Both men have a history of quick stoppages thanks to their power. As the two awaited the start of festivities, Wells looked like a steeping teapot, screaming and hopping. But it was Semelsberger who came out hotter.
After saying beforehand that he wanted to take some risks against the free-swinging Wells, Semelsberger got his opponent's attention immediately with an opening right hand. He quickly followed with another that dropped Wells, who also ate a knee after getting up and clinching with Semelsberger.
But just as fast as Semelsberger was pouring on the heat, he was doused by Wells, who spun and landed his first takedown of the match with 3 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the round.
Five more Wells takedowns were to come on the night. He used those to control 11:12 of the fight and deliver 16 more significant strikes than Semi (36-20). There were few moments when Semelsberger wasn't fending off elbows and punches and all manner of busywork as Wells set up shop on top of him.
It seemed likely that Wells was able to steal the first round on the judges' cards even though he'd nearly been KO'd in the opening minute.
"I knew that he's a helluva striker, so I wanted to mix it up," Wells said after his win was announced, adding that Semi had "rocked" him at the start of the match. "I thought I would be better on my feet than I was, but I was a little lacking."
A similar turn of events played out in the second round. The two came together and threw simultaneously. Semelsberger's left hook landed, and Wells went down again.
Semi tried to go to work on the ground, but Wells scrambled up. A heavy exchange followed before Wells landed a double-leg takedown with about 3:05 left in the stanza.
As Wells worked from the top, Semelsberger was unable to kick loose and gain any sort of favorable position. His cornermen could be heard screaming for him to not lock up his guard, to get to his feet. But little changed. Wells kept raining elbows, and the round expired.
When the final round started, it seemed clear that Semelsberger needed to do whatever he could to fend off another takedown. On their feet, he was dictating the events with his pinpoint punches. If he could keep the fight there long enough, it seemed probable that he could finish Wells.
Semelsberger started the round with a superman punch and then a left hook. Wells countered with a flying knee, then eventually pushed Semi against the cage. Wanting no more of the kickboxing threats, Wells hoisted Semelsberger and put him down again.
Semi managed this time to kick him off, but Wells launched forward and landed on top once more.
"You need to get to your feet!" Semi's trainers could be heard pleading on the telecast.
After squirming and scrambling, he finally worked his way back up. But Wells remained stuck to him, providing little room for Semi to tee off.
He couldn't get free. As the two were in a tangled position against the cage, Semelsberger looked as though he was working for an armbar, but Wells defended.
Semi got to his feet one last time, but it was short-lived. Wells soon landed another double-leg.
The fight ended with Wells on top and Semelsberger with no solutions. He had put his elite striking and knockout potential on display, as he has in nearly each of his UFC appearances. But there appears to be a level of refinement that his game lacks against some of the other 170-pound mixed martial artists in the world's premier promotion.
It was a disappointing result for the Urbana High grad and former Marist College football player, who did enough with his heavy hitting and knockdowns to sway one judge in his favor — but not nearly enough to swing an upset with the other two.
A victory over an explosive opponent like Wells would've moved Semelsberger closer to the top-15 rankings and desired spots on bigger cards. Without it, he remains mired in the middle of a deep division.
