Tanya Snyder has been named the Washington Football Team’s co-CEO, marking a shift in the franchise’s executive structure nearly two decades after her husband and fellow CEO, Daniel Snyder, purchased controlling ownership of the team.
It also makes her one of the few women chief executives in the NFL.
“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” Daniel Snyder said in a release from the team. “Publicly, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience — including the entertainment team.”
For the last two decades, Tanya Snyder has led the team’s charitable foundation, which raised $29 million for the Washington, D.C., metro area. She also founded the team’s Women of Washington fan club that now includes 135,000 female fans, and in 1999, when Daniel Snyder bought the team, helped to launch the THINK-PINK campaign for breast cancer awareness, a disease she successfully fought nearly a decade later.
Over the past year, Washington has overhauled not only its coaching staff, but also its business operations after The Washington Post reported allegations of sexual misconduct from former employees. As the team’s front office changed, both the team and the NFL began to refer to Tanya Snyder’s role in the team’s decision-making. Public statements have been issued not solely by Daniel Snyder but by Dan and Tanya Snyder.
When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked during a pre-Super Bowl news conference in Tampa in February about the status of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into the team’s workplace culture, he mentioned the organizational changes that had been made by the Snyders.
“To me, the important thing in the context of this is that the Washington football club has made a lot of changes already,” Goodell said then. “They asked for this type of review. They asked for the recommendations on this. Dan and Tanya are going to be done making those changes for the football club.”
For many recently hired team executives, including team President Jason Wright, who was appointed last August, Tanya was a part of their interviews and has been regularly engaged in top-level decisions, including discussions about a new stadium.
“It’s been collaborative from the jump,” Wright said in a recent sit-down with The Washington Post. “My first interaction with them, even before I was interviewing for the role, when I met them for the first time, it was both of them. In every interview I did with them, it was both of them there. It was always a three-way, collaborative, building-on-one-another’s-thoughts-type of conversation.”
Tanya Snyder is expected to have an office at the team’s Ashburn, Va., headquarters, and appear at more public events with the team.
Multiple people familiar with the situation offered differing explanations for the possible motivations behind the move. One of those said it is in line with a public relations effort by the team and league to take the focus off the sexual harassment allegations, the league’s investigation, the recently resolved ownership dispute and Daniel Snyder’s 22-year ownership.
Another said it is a maneuver that could provide leadership continuity if Daniel Snyder is suspended by the NFL as a result of its investigation.
In a release from the team, both Daniel and Tanya characterized her new title as the formalization of her previously unofficial role with the team.
“This team is our family’s legacy,” Tanya Snyder said. “We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises. The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it’s important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do. In my new role, I’ll be positioned to ensure the core values that are central to our philanthropy permeate the entire organization and bring us closer to realizing our goals.”
Last summer, after The Post reported allegations from 15 women of sexually harassment by former male employees, Daniel Snyder hired D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate the team under the premise that it would be unbiased and independent. A month later, 25 more women made similar claims to The Post, even alleging that the team produced lewd videos from outtakes of cheerleader calendar shoots in 2008 and 2010.
Snyder has publicly denied knowing any such videos exist and vowed to improve the team’s culture. The team has restructured its business operations and hired a new leadership team under Wright.
The NFL, meanwhile, has assumed oversight of the ongoing investigation led by Wilkinson.
According to court documents filed last year related to Daniel Snyder’s ownership dispute with his former minority partners, he owned 40.459 percent of the franchise, while his sister Michele owned 12.552 percent and his mother Arlette owned 6.489 percent. Those court filings came before Snyder agreed to buy out the combined 40.499 percent owned by Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Fred Smith.
Fellow NFL owners voted unanimously in March to grant Snyder a $450 million debt waiver and approve his $875 million buyout of the ownership stakes of Schar, Rothman and Smith. That ended a contentious ownership dispute that produced a grievance, an NFL arbitration process and litigation, and it put control of the franchise entirely with Daniel Snyder and family members.
One observer within the industry likened Tanya Snyder’s expanded role in the Washington Football Team’s operations with the increasingly active and visible role that Dee Haslam took in ownership with the Cleveland Browns. She stepped down as CEO of a media company, RIVR Media, in 2018 to put greater focus on the team and community work. Her husband, Jimmy Haslam, received negative publicity when his truck-stop company, Pilot Flying J, was involved in a fraud scheme, although he was not disciplined by the NFL. The Haslams purchased the Browns in 2012.
“Tanya has always been my closest confidant and most important advisor, but her role has outgrown such informal titles,” Daniel Snyder said. “The perspective she brings to this organization is invaluable and I am incredibly proud to recognize it with a fitting title: CEO.”
