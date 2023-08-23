The new Frederick independent professional basketball team does not have a name, but that will soon change.
People can vote in the team’s naming contest through Sept. 9 for one of four options — Brew Bears, Flying Cows, Drache or Howling Dwayyo — or submit their own choice. The winner will be unveiled at Frederick’s In the Streets festival.
