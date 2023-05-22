Orioles City Connect
Cedric Mullins shows off the Orioles’ City Connect uniforms, which they’ll debut Friday at home against the Rangers.

On first glance, the Baltimore Orioles’ City Connect uniform unveiled Monday is plain and boring — an almost all-black design with Baltimore across the chest in a bold, white typeface. On second glance, the Orioles’ City Connect uniform is plain and boring, because the most interesting features of the new look, which the team will debut on the field Friday, are — get this — hidden on the inside of the jersey.

“If you know our history, then you know Baltimore has pioneered many of America’s finest innovations,” the Orioles explain in a release. “From historical artifacts and industry to institutions and ideas, the desire to create change is in our blood. Nothing is ever surface level with us; we always dig deep. So it comes as no surprise we are the first MLB team to design the inside of our jersey.”

