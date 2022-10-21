fbn-commanders-jackson

A pricey acquisition in 2021, cornerback William Jackson III has been benched and is dealing with a back injury.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Unless something significant changes, cornerback William Jackson III’s season (and perhaps career) with the Washington Commanders appears to be over. Coach Ron Rivera has declined to directly address the fact that the Commanders benched Jackson during their Oct. 9 loss to Tennessee, and Jackson recently denied the report that he’d like to be traded — but it’s clear the team’s decision to not play him is not just about his back injury.

Now, Washington has four options for what to do next with Jackson. It can:

