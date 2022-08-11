Commanders Football
Buy Now

Washington Commanders defensive ends Chase Young, left, and Montez Sweat walk together after Thursday’s practice at the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Va.

 Alex Brandon

After a humbling last season, some roster shuffling and now a coaching change, the question facing the Washington Commanders defensive line is this: How good are you, really?

In three weeks of training camp, linemen have resisted any temptation to answer with words. No one is crowing about sack records, as Chase Young did last year, and most have spoken in a steady stream of team-first mantras.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription