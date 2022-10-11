fbn-commanders-corners
Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was part of the Commanders’ changes among their defensive backs Sunday during a loss to Tennessee.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

LANDOVER — Late in the first quarter Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders appeared to bench cornerback William Jackson III, one of the team’s highest-paid players. Drive after drive, he stood on the sideline without a helmet as Washington used a new combination of defensive backs, and a team spokesman maintained he was not removed because of injury.

“We make decisions based on the flow of the game,” coach Ron Rivera said after the 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. “[Changing cornerbacks] was one of the things we decided on.”

