fbn-commanders-name

The Washington Commanders’ trademark application was denied this week by a federal agency.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

When the Washington Commanders unveiled their new name and uniforms in February 2022, team executives detailed the lengthy rebranding process that had included months of sifting through trademark registrations.

The challenge, they said, was finding a brand that had legal clearance and wouldn’t face future obstacles. It’s why they scrapped any variant of Wolves or Red Wolves — names that seemed to be fan favorites but were already trademarked by others.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription