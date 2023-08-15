FBN-COMMANDERS

In the opinion of four independent experts who reviewed film and data, the forecast for the Commanders’ offensive line, which includes Andrew Wylie (71) and Sam Cosmi (76), is not sunny.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

In the offseason, the Washington Commanders addressed their three most glaring offensive weaknesses — quarterback, coordinator and line — with bets ranging from modest to massive. The line was a big gamble because it was one of the league’s worst units last year, and in the makeover, it got neither a shining star, such as new coordinator Eric Bieniemy, nor a high-floor fail-safe, such as quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The front office added midmarket veterans and mid-round draft picks and is counting on young players to grow into new roles.

In the opinion of four independent experts who reviewed film and data, the forecast for the Commanders’ line is not sunny. In addition, a senior personnel executive and two scouts for other teams, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed similar pessimism. They project the line as a below-average unit with a mediocre ceiling and a basement floor, though they believe it has improved and won’t necessarily torpedo the offense. They think Washington can win with its line as it’s constructed — if it gets enough help from Bieniemy and quarterback Sam Howell.

